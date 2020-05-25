Was technically very solid: Kemar Roach names toughest batsman he has bowled to

cricket

Updated: May 25, 2020 16:50 IST

Kemar Roach played in the West Indies at a time when they were not regarded as the best of bowling units. The glory days of fearsome fast bowlers had gone but Roach was one of them who tired his best to keep the flag flying high. The right-arm pacer who played against some of the batsmen of world cricket like Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson, Steve Smith and Joe Root, has picked the toughest batsman he has bowled to.

Roach, who has picked up 193 wickets in 55 Tests and 1214 wickets in 92 ODIs for West Indies, named former South Africa all-rounder Jacques Kallis as the toughest batsman he has come up against.Roach hailed Kallis’ technique and also spoke about the ease with which he used to go about his job while at the crease.

“Hands down, I would have to say, Jacques Kallis. He was definitely one of the tougher for sure. He was very technical very solid in his approach. He played it very easily, especially in the home series in 2010. He is probably the hardest batsman I have ever bowled to,” said Roach during an Instagram live session with Cricket West Indies.

Also Read | He’s almost Kohli, Smith’s league: Misbah’s huge praise for Pak batsman

Kallis also finds his name in the exclusive club of players to have hit in excess of 10,000 runs in both ODIs and Tests. With the ball too, he picked up 273 and 292 wickets respectively in the two formats.

Due to his consistency, Kallis commands so much respect from others players that rarely a team gets assembled and Kallis’ name isn’t on it. Recently, India skipper Virat Kohli and former South Africa captain AB de Villiers named a combined Ind-SA ODI XI during a conversation on Instagram and Kallis was the designated all-rounder in their list as well.

South Africa speedster Dale Steyn also picked Kallis in his ‘best XI’ and so did Sri Lanka cricketer Dinesh Chandimal when he listed out his all-time Test XI on his Twitter handle.

(With IANS inputs)