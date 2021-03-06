India vs England: Washington Sundar left stranded on 96* as India bowled out for 365

India allrounder Washington Sundar missed out on his maiden Test hundred on Day 3 of the 4th Test against England as the hosts were bundled out for 365, with a lead of 160 runs. The left-handed batsman came out to bat on Day 2 when India were left six wickets down for 146. He stitched a 113-run partnership with Rishabh Pant, who went on to slam a ton.

After Pant was dismissed for 101, Sundar carried on to stitch another partnership with Axar Patel to close the play on Day 2. On Day 3, the two continued their partnership and took India's lead past 150.

India vs England 4th Test Day 3 - LIVE!

After adding 106 runs for the 8th-wicket, Sundar was on the non-striker's end when Axar Patel was run out by Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root. But still, there were two wickets in hand, and Sundar only needed 4 runs to reach his ton. All Ishant Sharma had to do was give the strike back to the left-hander.

But England pacer Ben Stokes had other plans. He trapped Ishant LBW with a stunner, and then three balls later, cleaned up Siraj to end India's innings. Unlucky Sundar could only watch from the non-striker's end as his hopes of scoring his maiden hundred were squashed and he was left stranded on 96*.

The 21-year-old made his debut for India in the 4th Test against Australia at Gabba and immediately impressed with the bat. Then, Sundar was picked in the first Test against England, where he scored an unbeaten 85 runs in an innings, showcasing his skills with the bat once again.

Sundar was kept in the side over chinaman Kuldeep Yadav as he provided another batting option in the deep for India, and he repaid the captain's faith with a brilliant 96 and helping India take a strong lead.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON