India vs England Live Score, 4th Test, Day 3: Sundar key for India as hosts eye big first-innings lead
India vs England 4th Test Live Cricket Score, Day 3: Rishabh Pant's scintillating ton followed by Washington Sundar's patient fifty has given India an edge over the visitors. The hosts have taken an 89-run lead and the duo of Sundar (60*) and Axar Patel (11*) will resume India's innings on 294/6. Get IND vs ENG, 4th Test, Day 3 Full Scorecard, and ball by ball updates.
Follow all the updates here:
MAR 06, 2021 08:35 AM IST
India vs England 4th Test Day 3 - LIVE!
Hello and welcome to our live blog on Day 3 of the 4th Test between India and England. Team India came out with a lot of energy on the second day as the knocks of Rishabh Pant (101) and Washington Sundar (60) put the hosts on top. Kohli & Co have taken a lead of 89 runs and with Sundar on the crease, there is a lot to expect on the third day as well. India will resume their innings on 294 for 7.
India vs England, day 3 live: Team India eye 100-plus first-innings lead
Australia's Finch relishing fans return for T20 decider
Sri Lanka beats West Indies by 43 runs to level T20 series
- Defending a moderate total of 160-6, Wanindudu Hasaranga, Akila Dananjaya and Danushka Gunathilaka took eight wickets, bowling out the West Indies for 117 in 18.4 overs.
Why do we give importance to foreign players: Gavaskar slams pitch critics
- Gavaskar’s comments came in the backdrop of widespread criticism of Indian pitches from a section of former England cricketers after India beat them comprehensively in the second and third Test to take a 2-1 lead in the four-match series.
110 runs in 10.1 overs: Sehwag, Sachin turn back the clock in Road Safety Series
- Sehwag hit five sixes and 10 fours in his unbeaten knock of 80 off just 35 balls. The former India opener took 19 runs off the first over off Bangladesh Legends' Mohammad Rafique to set the tone for the chase.
'A batsman who seems extremely insecure': Manjrekar not happy with India batter
- Manjrekar’s comments came after India Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane was out for another low score on Day 2 of the India-England fourth Test in Ahmedabad.
'Pant is in the side to do what he does, can take games away from opposition'
Cheteshwar Pujara in a left-arm spin after Jack Leach gets him again
England greats in awe of Pant, Twitter flooded with congratulatory posts
- The likes of Nasser Hussain, Michael Vaughan, Andrew Flintoff, Kevin Pietersen, Ian Bell took to Twitter to admire Rishabh Pant’s century against England on Day 2 of the 4th Test on Friday.
SL's Dasun Shanaka cleared to travel to Windies, will join during ODI series
Rishabh Pant, pauses and then purrs for a glorious century
Crowds allowed for double-header in New Zealand
Pant reveals thought behind playing reverse sweep against Anderson
Humbling if fans put me in same bracket as Mr Bachchan and Kishore: Gavaskar
'He will be an all-time great in all formats': Ganguly's prediction for Pant
