India vs England Live Score, 4th Test, Day 3: Sundar key for India as hosts eye big first-innings lead

India vs England 4th Test Live Cricket Score, Day 3: Rishabh Pant's scintillating ton followed by Washington Sundar's patient fifty has given India an edge over the visitors. The hosts have taken an 89-run lead and the duo of Sundar (60*) and Axar Patel (11*) will resume India's innings on 294/6. Get IND vs ENG, 4th Test, Day 3 Full Scorecard, and ball by ball updates.

