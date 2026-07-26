Washington Sundar to miss opening Sri Lanka Test, Harshit Rana sidelined due to fitness concerns: Report

Test cricket is back in the discussion as India gears up to face Sri Lanka in the two-match series, beginning August 15. The Shubman Gill-led side is staring down the barrel as far as qualification is concerned for the World Test Championship (WTC) final. India needs to win at least eight out of the remaining nine matches in the ongoing cycle to have any chance of qualifying for the final. As the selection committee prepares to name the squad for the Sri Lanka tour, it has come to light that the visitors will be without Washington Sundar for the series opener.

Washington Sundar to miss the opening Test against Sri Lanka. (PTI)

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According to news agency PTI, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Harshit Rana are also unlikely to feature in the squad due to fitness concerns. The Indian team will begin its Test campaign in Sri Lanka with the first match scheduled at Galle from August 15 to 19. The second and final Test will be played at the SSC in Colombo from August 23 to 27.

According to a source within the BCCI, Sundar has not recovered in time from the leg injury he sustained during India's recent white-ball tour of England. His participation in the second Test will depend on his progress and medical clearance in the coming weeks.

The same PTI report stated that pacer Jasprit Bumrah will continue his scheduled break until July 30 before reporting to the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru as part of his workload management and preparation for the upcoming assignments.

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{{^usCountry}} Top-order batter B Sai Sudharsan also remains under observation, although there is optimism surrounding his recovery. The left-hander is understood to be making steady progress, with his availability for the Sri Lanka series expected to be determined closer to the team's selection. Status of Hardik Pandya {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Top-order batter B Sai Sudharsan also remains under observation, although there is optimism surrounding his recovery. The left-hander is understood to be making steady progress, with his availability for the Sri Lanka series expected to be determined closer to the team's selection. Status of Hardik Pandya {{/usCountry}}

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Hardik Pandya, who missed the recent white-ball tour of England, has regained his full fitness and is expected to be available for India in August. He will be cleared by the CoE once he completes the mandatory 'Return to Play' protocols by the end of July.

Hardik was supposed to play the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan in June after being cleared to play post his quadriceps strain. However, he suffered an injury setback and was ruled out of the subsequent series.

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“Hardik is ready to play both forms of white-ball cricket. He is expected to get afitness certificate by the end of this month. If India's proposed white-ball tour of Bangladesh happens, Hardik can be expected to be picked. He has been training for two sessions at the COE. The morning is primarily for fitness work and the evening is purely skill-based (batting and bowling),” PTI quoted a source as saying.