Wasim Akram drags Kamran Ghulam's 11 brothers, 4 sisters in Pakistan vs Australia discussion; Vaughan's comment worse

Legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram landed in hot waters after the former captain mentioned Kamran Ghulam and his family on air during a discussion around the 1st Pakistan vs Australia ODI being played in Melbourne on Monday. Akram and fellow panellists Michael Vaughan and Adam Gilchrist also weighed in on the topic, making the entire series of events awkward for the listeners. Wasim Akram (L) brought up Kamran Ghulam's family(Getty)

Ghulam, 29, a batter by profession, comes from a family of 11 brothers and four sisters, but irrespective of how big or small it is, Akram, Gilchrist and Vaughan's collective statements on the matter reflected in a bit of poor taste. Below is how the conversation panned out.

Wasim Akram: "Kamran Ghulam, comes from a big family, he is the 11th of 12 brothers and 4 sisters. Yup."

Michael Vaughan: "16 Kids. Wow! What's the age gap, that's of interest."

Adam Gilchrist: "Pakistan selection committee"

Kamran Ghulam's sensational debut

Ghulam made headlines earlier this month, when making his Test debut, he scored a cracking century against England in the second Test at Multan. Replacing Babar Azam in the Playing XI, Ghulam struck 118 in the first innings, setting the platform for Pakistan's 152-run win over Ben Stokes' England. He hit 11 fours and a six during his 224-ball stay. He subsequently earned his maiden ODI call-up for the Australia ODIs. Earlier, Ghulam had made noise in the Champions One-Day Cup, where he was teammates with captain Mohammad Rizwan at Markhors.

Ghulam, however, didn't have an outing to remember on his ODI debut. He was snuffed out for 5 by Australia skipper Pat Cummins as Pakistan find themselves in a crisis, being six down for 118. Babar and captain Rizwan, with 37 and 44 respectively, put up the only two respective individual scores of the batting order, with Australia deploying as many as eight bowlers to roll their arms over.