Wasim Akram version 2! Video of Pakistani kid with identical action emerges

In Pakistan cricket, Wasim Akram is considered as the benchmark when it comes to fast bowling. The left-armer, who took 414 wickets in 104 Tests and 502 scalps in 356 ODIs, formed a legendary combination with Waqar Younis during Pakistan’s glory days in the early 90s.

Recently, Akram recently shared a video from a Twitter user Faizan Ramzan of a young kid bowling with an action similar to his and swinging the cricket ball in the backyard. He tweeted, “Where is this boy??? We have serious talent flowing through the veins of our nation and no platform for these kids to be discovered. It’s time we do something about it #TheFutureOfCricketIsWithOurYouth”

Wasim Akram has shared the video on his handle and has called for talent to be identified. (Twitter)

In the one-minute, the young boy, copying Akram and Mohammad Amir’s action, bowls a total of 17 deliveries at one stump which is rested on the wall. He hits the stumps seven times while most of his deliveries are in the right areas.

Shaniera, Wasim Akram’s wife, has praised the young boy in the video. (Twitter)

The tweet prompted Wasim Akram’s wife Shaniera Akram to comment, “Another Wasim Akram in the maybe?”

Akram currently is the director of the Multan Sultans franchise in the Pakistan Super League. The team is in third position, having won two out of their three league games.