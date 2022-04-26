Wasim Jaffer digs up Ambati Rayudu’s controversial post from past with epic tweet on Rishi Dhawan’s face shield

Punjab Kings' all-rounder Rishi Dhawan's face shield drew a lot of reactions on social media but perhaps none better than former India opener Wasim Jaffer's. Known for his witty and hilarious takes on cricket matches, Jaffer did not disappoint his fans by coming up with a unique response to Dhawan's face shield. "Rayudu batting even more aggressively tonight. Rishi Dhawan's glasses may have reminded him of something," tweeted Jaffer on Monday.

The former India opener's tweet had an obvious appreciation for Ambati Rayudu, who scored 78 off 29 balls including six sixes against PBKS at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai but it also had a reference to the '3-D glass' comment of the right-hander after being ignored for the 2019 ODI World Cup.

"Just ordered a pair of 3-D glasses to watch the World Cup," Rayudu had tweeted after then chairman of selectors MSK Prasad, while reasoning for the right-hander's absence from India's World Cup squad, had described Vijay Shankar as a 'three dimensional' player.

Rayudu's power-packed innings was, however, not enough to get CSK over the line as the defending champions fell short of the PBKS' 187 by 11 runs.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan hit nine fours and two sixes in his 59-ball superlative unbeaten knock to power Punjab to 187 for 4 after being asked to bat. Punjab then restricted CSK to 176 for 6 despite a stunning 39-ball 78 from Rayudu, studded with seven fours and six sixes.

Dhawan also became only the second batter after Virat Kohli to complete 6,000 runs in IPL history.

"I think we started very well, with the new ball we bowled in good areas, but I thought we gave away 10-15 runs in the last 2-3 overs and we didn't execute our plan very well. I think [Rayudu] was batting brilliantly, but as I said we could have restricted them under 170-175. [On the chase] I think not getting a good start in the first six, we're not putting runs on the board in the first six. So we need to improve on that and come back strong," said CSK captain after the match.

