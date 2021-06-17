Wasim Jaffer picks his India playing XI for WTC final, shares with fans through a cryptic tweet

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer’s witty tweets are something cricket fans look up to. He never runs short of out-of-the-box posts to give his opinion. After creating a huge fanbase on the micro-blogging site, Jaffer has made his debut on YouTube. In a recent video, he has named his playing XI for the upcoming World Test Championship final in which Virat Kohli’s Team India will square off against Kane Williamson’s New Zealand.

The high-voltage game kicks off on Friday and Jaffer has picked a strong pack of Indian players from the squad of 15, announced by the BCCI on Tuesday.

Interestingly, the former India opener has gone with the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja in the lower-middle order. In the pace department, Jaffer preferred an experienced Ishant Sharma over a young and fierce Mohammed Siraj. The top-order in Jaffer’s playing XI comprises Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill as openers, followed by Cheteshwar Pujara at No. 3, and Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant thereafter.

Jaffer took to Twitter and posted his team in a unique fashion. Instead of naming the players, he chose to write the names of the IPL teams they play for.

Check out the tweet:

https://twitter.com/WasimJaffer14/status/1405076915338104835

In his YouTube video, Jaffer spoke about picking Ishant over Siraj and highlighted the advantage of playing Ashwin and Jadeja in the WTC final against New Zealand.

“I feel the fast bowlers, especially Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, pick themselves. They are outstanding bowlers and then you have a choice between Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Siraj, who had a really good Test series against Australia.

“I would definitely think about playing two spinners because both of them can bat so Jadeja will come at 7 and Ashwin at 8 and both have got Test hundreds. So you have that liberty of playing an off-spinner and a left-arm spinner. The ball will spin on the fourth and fifth day and these guys will come in handy,” Jaffer said.

“Knowing Ravi Shastri, Virat Kohli, they always go with an aggressive mindset, with the thinking of winning the Test, I am sure they will go with five bowlers,” he added.

