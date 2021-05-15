Wasim Jaffer takes hilarious dig at Michael Vaughan over 'greatest player' remarks, former England batsman replies back

The Twitter banter between former India Test cricketer Wasim Jaffer and former England captain Michael Vaughan re-started once again after the latter said that New Zealand skipper Kane Willamson would be the 'greatest player in the world', if he was an Indian.

Vaughan, in an interview on Spark Sport, said that people call Virat Kohli as the greatest player to "get a few more clicks and likes".

Also read: Michael Vaughan says Kane Williamson may get 'few more runs' than Virat Kohli this summer

Jaffer, who has garnered a reputation for making funny remarks on social media ever since his retirement, did not mince his words once again and teased Vaughan using a reference to Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan.

"Extra ungli Hrithik ke paas hai par karta Michael Vaughan hai," Jaffer wrote on Twitter while retweeting a Hindustan Times Sports copy.

Vaughan was quick to respond to Jaffer's remarks, and he wrote back: "I presume you are agreeing with me Wasim!!"

“If Kane Williamson was Indian, he would be the greatest player in the world. But he’s not because you’re not allowed to say that Virat Kohli is not the greatest, because you’d get an absolute pelting on social media," Vaughan had said in the interview.

"So, you all say Virat is the best purely to get few more clicks and likes, few more numbers following here. Kane Williamson, across formats, is equally the best. I think the way he plays, the calm demeanour, his humbleness, the fact that he is silent about what he does,” he added.