Wasim Jaffer trolls Kevin Pietersen for predicting India's 2nd innings time and tormentor in Leeds

Jaffer posted a meme made with photos from a character of a popular Hindi TV show to reply to Pietersen when the latter predicted that England all-rounder Moeen Ali will get six wickets in India’s second innings on Sunday.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON AUG 26, 2021 06:34 PM IST
Wasim Jaffer trolls Kevin Pietersen using popular TV show meme

Wasim Jaffer is never too far away from trolling former England cricketers with his witty remarks or memes. The former India opener, who has had numerous banters with Michael Vaughan, this time trolled former England batsman Kevin Pietersen on Twitter. Jaffer posted a meme made with photos from a character of a popular Hindi TV show to reply to Pietersen when the latter predicted that England all-rounder Moeen Ali will get six wickets in India’s second innings on Sunday.

Jaffer captioned the meme: “Trying to work out how India will be batting on Sunday.”

The reason behind Jaffer’s comment was the fact that the India-England third Test at Headingley in Leeds began on Wednesday.

India, after opting to bat first, were bowled out for 78 in the first innings. Even if England bat really long in their first innings, it is hard for India to keep batting till Day 5 (Sunday) in this Test match unless rain plays a major part in it.

Also Read | 'Offering peace on Hussain's behalf': Atherton tells Gavaskar. Ind great reacts

The hosts were 182-2 at lunch, with Dawid Malan on 27 and looking keen to capitalise on his return to the Test squad.

Captain Joe Root was batting on 14 at the other end.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami earned the breakthrough for India when he pushed one through Rory Burn's gate to hit the top of the off-stump.

Burns made 61 and featured in a 135-run stand with Haseeb Hameed for England's highest opening stand since Alastair Cook and Hameed put on 180 against India in 2016.

Hameed was also soon back in the pavilion after making 68, beaten by a Ravindra Jadeja delivery that spun past his bat and hit the off-stump.

It was the left-arm spinner's first wicket in the seamer-dominated series.

Playing his first test in three years, Malan played a couple of delectable cuts against Mohammed Siraj and has looked untroubled so far.

England's players wore black armbands in memory of former captain Ted Dexter, who has died at the age of 86.

(With agency inputs)

