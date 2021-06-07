Wasim Jaffer uses 'Hera Pheri' meme to take a dig at England after Lord's draw

The first Test between England and New Zealand at Lord's ended in a draw on Sunday, despite a sporting declaration from Kane Williamson, which gave both sides a chance to go for a win in the final two sessions of the last day.

England were 170/3 in their chase of 273 runs in the fourth innings at close of play on the final day with opener Dominic Sibley staying unbeaten on a painstakingly slow 60 off 207 balls.

Joe Root's team has since come in for criticism from former players and pundits for not showing positive intent and going for the win at home in a match where there were no World Test Championship points for consideration.

Former England captain Nasser Hussain was quite vocal in his criticism of England's approach. "There only seemed to be one side that were keen to win it and that's why Kane Williamson stayed on, even at the end," Sky Sports quoted Hussain as saying.

"He could have shaken hands at 15 overs to go but he didn't because he was the one playing the positive cricket, Hussain said.

But he was also aware of the reasons why England decided to play safe.

"I understand why England didn't go for it -- you have to put it into context. They lost their last three Test matches, there's no Jos Buttler, no Ben Stokes," he added," Hussain added.

Former India opener Wasim Jaffer too took a dig at England in his inimitable style on Twitter as he gave logic and also used a hilarious meme.

"If you won't even try to chase a target of 3.6 an over at home with no WTC points at stake, when will you ever try? Not a good advert for test cricket," Jaffer wrote on Twitter with a meme.

England and New Zealand take on each other in the series decider from June 10 before the Kiwis take on India in the World Test Championship final from June 18.