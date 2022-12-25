Watch: Ashwin celebrates wildly; Kohli, Dravid react from dressing room after India's stunning win over Bangladesh

Team India stars Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin produced a phenomenal effort on Day 4 as India clinched the two-Test series 2-0. The duo took India from the jaws of defeat as the side was once reeling at 74/7; however, Iyer and Ashwin forged an unbeaten 71-run stand to take India to a series-clinching victory in Dhaka. With the win, India have further strengthened their second position in the World Test Championship.

The visitors faced a massive scare in the run-chase as they lost four early wickets at a score of merely 45, with few of their top batters (KL Rahul, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, and Virat Kohli) being dismissed cheaply. At the start of Day 4, India faced further setbacks as nightwatchman Jaydev Unadkat, Rishabh Pant, and Axar Patel were also dismissed in quick successions, leaving the visitors in a spot of bother.

However, Iyer and Ashwin kept their cool and rotated the strike at regular intervals, punishing the bad deliveries in the process. Ashwin eventually hit the winning runs as he scored a boundary to take India to the target in the run-chase.

Watch the winning moment from the dramatic game in Dhaka here:

For Bangladesh, Mehidy Hasan Miraz took a five-wicket haul but the hosts were eventually done away with an undeterred approach from Iyer and Ashwin.

Earlier, India had bowled Bangladesh out on 231 in the first innings after Zakir Hasan (51) and Litton Das (73) frustrated the visitors with important knocks on Day 3. Axar Patel was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets to his name.

Bangladesh had opted to bat in the Test, putting 227 on the board before Rishabh Pant (93) and Shreyas Iyer (87) had starred for India as the side scored 314, taking an important 87-run lead in the first innings.

The series against Bangladesh was India's final bit of action in international cricket this year; the side will return in January 23 with the T20Is against Sri Lanka.

