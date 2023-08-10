Watch: Baba Aparajith gets in ugly spat with umpire, fielder after controversial dismissal during TNCA club match

There have been quite a few instances when cricketers have failed to control their emotions on the field. The recently-concluded Ashes was filled with such moments, and if we shift our focus to Indian cricket, the women's team captain Harmanpreet Kaur too was involved in one such incident last month.

A screengrab of the incident

While things were mostly between the players in Ashes, Harmanpreet lost her cool because of an umpiring decision, which she felt was incorrect. A similar episode has come to light from the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association Division 1 tournament with Baba Aparajith finding himself in an unwanted situation.

The incident involves a debatable LBW dismissal during the match between Jolly Rovers CC and Young Stars Cricket Club, following which Aparajith, the batter in this case, got in an ugly spat with the umpire and opposition players before marching off the field. It took five minutes for the dust to settle down and play to proceed further.

The decision was eventually changed to caught from LBW.

The incident took place when Aparajith was batting on 34 and a sharp turning delivery by Jolly Rovers CC skipper Hari Nishannth hit the batter on his pads before being caught by GS Raju at forward short leg.

The bowlers and the fielders standing close to the batter immediately went for an appeal and the umpire also felt it was out. However, Aparajith was left shocked with the decision and let out an animated reaction, gesturing how could that be out. Aparajith kept defending his case but the umpire remained firm with his decision.

The moment led to a discussion between the opposition players, Aparajith and both the umpires. Even as he walked back to the pavilion, Aparajith continued to argue with the umpire. This was not the end as he walked back to the middle and tried confronting an opposition player before being separated by the umpires.

Aparajith had walked out to bat when Young Stars were reeling at 32/2 in the seventh over. He then got together with Sai Sudharsan to stitch a rescue act and the pair added 42 runs for the third wicket.

His team eventually went to win the match by four wickets, with Sudharsan scoring an unbeaten 67 in 92 balls.

