Watch: Bangladesh hero Ebadot Hossain wins hearts with 'one of the best post-match interviews' of all time

Bangladesh fast bowler Ebadot Hossain took great strides in the first Test against New Zealand – both, on and off the field as the visitors secured a historic 8-wicket victory to gain a first-ever Test victory against the Kiwis. Ebadot took 6 wickets in the second innings as New Zealand were bowled out on a paltry score of 169, as Bangladesh chased down a lowly 40-run target with ease. Then, the fast bowler gave one of the most rousing interviews in the post-match presentation which may do wonders to inspire the next generation of Bangladesh cricketers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ebadot said that the team had the self-belief and “set a goal” of beating New Zealand on their own soil.

"In New Zealand soil, our brothers and teams didn't get a win in the last 21 years. We set a goal this time. We raised our hand and said 'We have to beat New Zealand in their own soil and we can do it.' They are Test champions, if we can beat them our next generation will be inspired," Ebadot said in the post-match presentation.

The pacer also admitted that the conditions weren't as conducive for fast bowlers in Bangladesh and added that patience remained the key to his success.

"In the last two years, I am working with Ottis Gibson. Conditions are always flat at home. We are still learning how to bowl and reverse in away conditions. I am trying to hit the top of the stumps. I needed to be a little patient for success to come," he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ebadot celebrates every dismissal with a salute and credits his military background for it.

"I am a soldier of Bangladesh Air Force so I know how to do the salute. It was a long story, from volleyball to cricket. I am enjoying cricket, representing Bangladesh and Bangladesh Air Force," said the pacer.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON