Watch: Cummins comes in with cunning yorker to beat Wood's bat as Aussies pat captain Pat

Australian captain Pat Cummins bowled a potentially game-changing over on Day 5 of the fourth Ashes Test on Sunday. With England's pair of Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler looking in prime position to secure a draw for the side, Cummins broke the gritty partnership by first removing the wicketkeeper-batter on 11, and then bowled a belter of a delivery to dismiss Mark Wood in the same over.

England were given a 388-run target to win in Sydney but quick wickets in the morning session potentially ended all hopes for the visitors to end a dismal losing streak, which extended to three games in the current Ashes series.

Watch the stunning two deliveries from Cummins here:

Cummins trapped Buttler leg-before with a full delivery angling into the right-hander, as the England batter attempted to play with a straight bat but missed the line completely.

Two deliveries later, Cummins bowled an almost unplayable yorker to Mark Wood that swung late.

Earlier, Joe Root and Ben Stokes ground it out in the middle to frustrate Australia in the second session on Day 5 of the fourth Test. At the tea break, England's score read 174/4 with Stokes and Bairstow at the crease. However, Nathan Lyon struck the breakthrough in the final session when he dismissed Stokes with a delivery which turned sharply away from the left-hander, as the England batter nicked the delivery towards slip.

The second session on Day 5 got off to a delayed start due to rain and almost 50 minutes were lost due to rain and wet outfield.

