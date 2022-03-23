WATCH: David Warner, Shaheen Afridi face off in hilarious confrontation on Day 3 of Lahore Test

Australia opener David Warner and Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi gave the fans in Lahore something to laugh about towards the end of the third day's play in the third Test in Lahore. The incident off the last ball of the day, after Warner had hit Afridi for a four off the previous ball.

Warner had flicked Afridi through square leg off the fifth ball of the second over of the Australian second innings. Afridi then followed that up with a short ball that reared up to Warner's neck. Warner defended it down and screamed no run at Usman Khawaja at the other end while staring at Afridi.

Afridi returned the stare and walked up towards the Australian and the pair then went stood inches from each other with Warner comically looking up at Afridi. Both then broke out smiles and Afridi walked back.

Pakistan looked set to take a lead for much of their innings after Australia scored 391. However, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc ran through the hosts'batting order in the third session of Day 3 and they were all out for 268 runs, thus handing Australia a lead of 123 runs.

Cummins and Starc triggered a spectacular collapse in which Pakistan went from 214/2 to being all out for 268 runs. Abdullah Shafique and Azhar Ali earlier struck resolute half-centuries on Wednesday as Pakistan delivered a strong response to Australia's first-innings total of 391. Pakistan captain Babar Azam then scored 67 off 131 balls before the collapse began.