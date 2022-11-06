Watch: Ex-Proteas cricketer Van der Merwe's game-changing stunner that sent South Africa crashing out of T20 World Cup

Netherlands pulled off what will possibly go down in history as the biggest upset in World Cup history when they defeated South Africa by 13 runs in a Group 2 Super 12 match at the T20 World Cup. The win sent South Africa, who at the start of the day were clear favourites to reach the semifinal, packing from the tournament and helped India become the first team from Group 2 to qualify for the final four.

Netherlands, who were invited to bat, posted an impressive 158/4, a total which in the end, proved to be a mountain too tough to climb for South Africa. Their batting simply could not take off, any point during the innings as the Dutch cashed in on the opportunity and registered a win for the ages. South Africa's last-ditch hopes pinned on the shoulder of David Miller, their in-form man. But once he perished following a stunning catch running behind from Roelof van der Merwe it was Netherlands' game.

Turning point of game. What a catch by Van der merwe. Stay blessed. Protease out of the tournament.#SAvNED#Unbelievable pic.twitter.com/iyNIvOszuT — Mian Umair (@MianUmairg) November 6, 2022

It is interesting to note that van der Merwe, 37, was once a South African player, and today his catch proved to be the turning point in the match. Van der Merwe played for South Africa from 2009 to 2011 and represented the country in 26 matches before calling time. However, in 2015, he secured a Dutch passport and made his debut for Netherlands in July of 2015, becoming the fifth cricketer to represent two international teams in T20Is.

Van der Merwe may have picked up just one wicket in the T20 World Cup but it is his catch that will remain the biggest takeaway and be remembered for a long time. Fielding at short fine leg, van der Merwe was alert to the situation, and the moment Miller top edged a pull from Brandon Glover, who finished with stunning figures of 3/9, dashed backwards. He kept his eyes on the ball and running behind, completed a spectacular catch, that could well be a contender of the catch of the tournament.

All of Netherlands' top four batters put up sizeable contributions. If Stephan Myburgh provided his team the perfect start by coming off the blocks quickly, Tom Cooper's 19-ball 35 gave Netherlands the push it needed in the final five overs. Colin Ackermann then provided the finishing touches whacking 41 of 26 balls including two crucial sixes in the final over of the inning. In reply, South Africa's chase was all over the place with wickets falling regularly.

"I am lost for words. Went so fast. This is going to take a bit of time to take it all in. We are used to these conditions in Netherlands. We were confident around the 160 mark to defend this. Another great experience, another big upset from the Netherlands. Absolute goal for us after losing the first two games that we are still playing for a spot in the next World Cup. Two results go our way," Dutch captain Tom Cooper said after the win.

