Watch: Faf du Plessis sends emotional message for CSK fans after RCB buy him in IPL mega auction: 'Super King Forever'

Former South Africa captain Faf du Plessis was picked by the Royal Challengers Bangalore on Day 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction on Saturday. Faf, who had represented the Chennai Super Kings from 2011-2015; and then again from 2018-2021; was acquired by the Bangalore franchise for ₹7 crore.

A bidding war had ensued for Faf du Plessis between Royal Challengers Banglore (RCB), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), and Delhi Capitals (DC), with Bangalore eventually succeeding in his signature.

The CSK were Faf's first franchise in the IPL and on Sunday, the veteran Proteas star took to his official Instagram profile to share a heartwarming message with the fans of the Chennai team.

“I just wanted to do a quick video message to say thank you to Chennai, the fans, the staff , the management and players for it has been a decade with one team,” Faf said on his Instagram story.

The Chennai Super Kings shared the video from Faf, writing ‘Super King Forever’.

“You create a lot of special memories. I think it's really important for me to say thank you. I've really enjoyed my time a lot. I will really miss everyone there. But as one door closes, a new one opens up and that comes up with great opportunities. I'm excited to see what the future holds. From me and my family, thank you very much,” the former South African captain further said.

The right-handed batter was one of the key members of the Chennai Super Kings; he finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the 2021 edition, forming a lethal opening pair with Orange Cap winner Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Faf joins the RCB as one of the leading competitors for the captaincy role in the side. Virat Kohli had stepped down as the skipper of the side ahead of the second phase of the 2021 edition and the side's Director of Cricket Operations Mike Hesson insisted that du Plessis, along with Maxwell, Kohli and newest acquisition Josh Hazlewood will be the leaders in the side.