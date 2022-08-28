Watch: Former India opener K Srikanth accidentally injures Hemang Badani on Star Sports set during Asia Cup coverage

In a bizarre incident, former India cricketer Hemang Badani injured himself while doing commentary on Star Sports, the official broadcaster of the Asia Cup 2022. The incident took place on Saturday, as the tournament got underway with the clash between Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Badani took a strong blow, probably near the elbow region, while K Srikanth was trying to explain a shot during the tournament opener, which saw Afghanistan thrash Sri Lanka by eight wickets.

The accident initially felt like a mild hit, but Badani struggled to continue and left the set in pain. The ex-India cricketer updated the fans about his health, who were worried about his well-being.

“To all enquiring how I am, I am in terrible pain but luckily no fracture. It’s blunt trauma and am under medication. Hope to recover soon and be back on the sets.” he tweeted.

Meanwhile, India will kick-off their campaign on Sunday evening against arch rivals Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium. The contest marks the return of Virat Kohli, who took a break from the sport since India's tour of England in July.

Apart from Kohli, it will be interesting to see a young Indian seam attack will deal with in-form batter and Pakistan captain Babar Azam. He is currently the the number one batter in the shortest format of the game.

