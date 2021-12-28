Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
WATCH: How Australia's Scott Boland decimated England in 21 balls en route to equalling world record in 3rd Ashes Test
WATCH: How Australia's Scott Boland decimated England in 21 balls en route to equalling world record in 3rd Ashes Test

The hero of the day was Scott Boland, who returned jaw-dropping figures of 6/7 on his Test debut. Boland ripped through England and in merely 21 balls, the pacer produced an outstanding spell enough to steamroll England.
Published on Dec 28, 2021
When England began Day 3 of the Boxing Day Test at the MCG on 31/4, things looked bleak, and only a miracle could have saved them. The general consensus was that perhaps Ben Stokes could muster up something impressive and the least England could do was to make Australia bat again. However, what transpired at the iconic MSG was something not many could have fathomed. In less than 45 minutes, England capitulated to be bowled out for 68 as their Ashes dreams went up in smoke.

The hero of the day was Scott Boland, who returned jaw-dropping figures of 6/7 on his Test debut. Boland ripped through England, who lost six for 37. In merely 21 balls, Boland produced an outstanding spell steam-rolling England. Having already dismissed Haseeb Hameed and Jack Leach to pick up two wickets in three balls, he picked four more on the third morning. Boland won the Mullagh medal to be named the Player of the Match. Boland needed 19 balls to pick up his maiden five-wicket haul, the joint fastest in Test cricket, along with Australia's Ernie Toshack and England’s Stuart Broad.

Once Boland was introduced, it took him five balls to strike as he trapped Jonny Bairstow out LBW, the review not saving him. The dream debut continued when he had captain Joe Root nicking to slips reducing England to 61/7. Not too long after, in a space of three balls, Boland dismissed Mark Wood – out caught and bowled – and Ollie Robison – taken safely at third slip to speed up the formalities.

"Can't really believe. We thought we had a chance of winning today when we came in, but just not so quickly. I came to know on Christmas Eve, and had a lot of support from teammates and family. It was a big step up from anything that I have played, and I knew it would be tough. I want to thank the crowd for all their support over the last three days, really appreciate it," Boland said after the match.

"There were about 17 of us who learnt about that tour of 1868, and my family and I are very proud about winning this award. I would like to thank the coaches for getting this chance to play on my home ground, and would also like to thank my parents, my wife and my two kids."

