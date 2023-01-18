Watch: Huge controversy erupts as Hardik Pandya given out in freak dismissal; 3rd umpire blasted for 'poor' decision

Shubman Gill's daddy hundred was not the only talking point in the Indian cricket spectrum when Rohit Sharma-led Team India squared off against New Zealand in the 1st One Day International (ODI) of the three-match series at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium. Indian vice-captain Hardik Pandya, who was hoping to bank on his start in the 1st ODI against New Zealand, was involved in one of the most bizarre dismissals in the modern era of the game.

Facing Daryl Mitchell in the 40th over of the Indian innings, Pandya was cramped for room when the middle-order batter tried to cut the ball which went to the gloves of wicketkeeper Tom Latham. Moments after Pandya mistimed his shot, one of the bails came off and the New Zealand wicketkeeper appealed for a legitimate bowled dismissal.

After examining the umpire's referral for the bowled dismissal, the third umpire was convinced that Latham didn't disturb the bails and Pandya was bowled by Mitchell. Viewing a series of replays, the third umpire believed that he has gathered enough evidence to adjudge Pandya out in the 40th over. However, Pandya was not the only one who was baffled by the decision as his dismissal sparked a huge debate on social media.

Pandya's wicket reduced India to 251-5 in 40 overs at Hyderabad. The Indian all-rounder was perished for 28 off 38 balls. Talking more about the match, Indian opener Gill slammed a brilliant 150 to help Team India post a challenging total in the 50-over contest. While skipper Rohit scored 34 off 38 balls, former Indian skipper Kohli (8) had a forgetful outing with the willow. Gill, who registered his highest score in ODIs, also became the quickest batter to complete 1000 runs for Team India in the 50-over format.

