Watch - 'If Pakistan win World Cup...': India legend's 'Babar Azam will become Prime Minister in 2048' floors everyone

Pakistan scripted an amazing turnaround at the T20 World Cup, as they defeated New Zealand to become the first finalist of the showpiece event in Australia. The journey for Babar Azam and his boys was nothing short of drama, who at one stage stood on the verge of elimination. However, an emphatic win over South Africa, followed by Proteas' shocking defeat against Netherlands, paved the way for Men In Green to enter the knockout stage, which they passed with flying colours.

Follow: India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022

Many fans and experts have linked the unpredictability of Pakistan at the T20 World Cup, with their run in 1992 Cricket World Cup. The Imran Khan-led unit had then defeated England in the final to lift the World Cup.

While these could be mere coincidence but Pakistan had a similar run at the tournament, which was also played in Australia. Just like Wednesday, Pakistan had then also locked horns with New Zealand in the semifinal, while losing the group stage clash against India.

In fact, there is a high chance of both Pakistan and England setting a date 30 years later at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, the same venue where the nation won their first World Cup. The Three Lions led by Jos Buttler will take on India in the semifinal in Adelaide on Thursday.

Also Read: Ramiz Raja aims cheeky dig at T20 World Cup teams after Pakistan thrash New Zealand to enter MCG final

While Babar and his unit are hoping for a repeat, fans have already started connecting the dots and predicted Babar to become the Prime Minister in future as it was seen in Imran Khan's case. Even the ex-cricketers have started making similar assumptions and joining them is legendary batter Sunil Gavaskar.

“If Pakistan do win the World Cup, in 2048 Babar Azam will be the prime minister of Pakistan,” noted Gavaskar during an interaction on Star Sports before the second semifinal. His reaction left his co-panelists, Shane Watson and Michael Atherton, in splits.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON