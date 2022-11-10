Home / Cricket / India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: IND grapple with Karthik vs Pant question ahead of big semi-final clash
India vs England Live Score, T20 World Cup 2022: IND grapple with Karthik vs Pant question ahead of big semi-final clash

Updated on Nov 10, 2022 11:04 AM IST

India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final Live Score: Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG Semi-Final from the Adelaide Oval here. 

India vs England T20 Semi-Final Live Score: India have a good recent record against England in T20Is
ByHT Sports Desk
India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final Live Score: India and England face off in a clash of giants that doesn't come too often in big ICC tournaments. These two sides have faced off  just three times before this in the T20 World Cup and India have won two of those matches. India have played at the Adelaide Oval once during this tournament but this will be the first time that England will be playing at the venue. While Rohit Sharma's side don't have any injuries to grapple with, the think tank will be wondering whether to include Dinesh Karthik in the team or not. England, on the other hand, have injuries to Dawid Malan and Mark Wood to worry about. 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 10, 2022 11:00 AM IST

    IND vs ENG Live score: India vs Pakistan final?

    Imagine if that happened. The opening match between these two was pretty much the showstopper of this tournament, even though there have been upsets and thrillers that arguably match up to the sheer tension and drama of that game right until the last ball. But that is almost certain to pale in comparison to the spectacle that would be on offer at the MCG in the final if it is these two sides who are going to play it. Pakistan were almost perfect to brush New Zealand aside in their semi-final and India will have to do something of that sort to get past this dangerous England side first. 

  • Nov 10, 2022 10:57 AM IST

    India vs England Live score: Pant over DK for Kumble

    Former India head coach Anil Kumble says on ESPNCricinfo that India should stick to Pant for this game considering it is the Adelaide Oval, which provides assistance to spin, and he will be a good option against Adil Rashid. 

  • Nov 10, 2022 10:45 AM IST

    India vs England semi-finals live: England's injuries

    Batter Dawid Malan has sustained a groin injury and fast bowlerMark Wood is suffering from muscle fitness. While Buttler said that the pair have been given time till the morning of the game to be fit, it looks highly unlikely that they will make it to the eleven. Phil Salt and Chris Jordan have been going through the paces in the nets.

  • Nov 10, 2022 10:41 AM IST

    T20 World Cup live score: DK, Pant, Axar

    It's the only real selection dilemma India have and it has come out of bad form. Dinesh Karthik and Axar Patel haven't exactly been able to live up to the standards required to remain in the ultra-competitive first eleven of this team. Rishabh Pant, on the other hand, seems wholly unsuited for any role apart from the top order but then, the top four of Rohit, Rahul, Kohli and SKY simply cannot be touched. There is a very good chance that Karthik will be warming the bench today considering the match-up that Pant provides against Adil Rashid and Axar Patel's ability with both bat and ball. 

  • Nov 10, 2022 10:30 AM IST

    India vs England Live score: Hello and welcome!

    The two sides have faced each other in a bilateral series this year and it didn't end very well for England at their own home. However, the good news for them is that their captain Jos Buttler is far more settled in this role than he was back then - the India series was England's first since talismanic skipper Eoin Morgan's retirement. Moreover, the team had embarked upward curve just before the start of the tournament. At the same time, India have looked as strong as ever in this World Cup with their batters and bowlers clicking at different points. There are some delicious match-ups on offer as well. Let's sink our teeth into it.  

'England will destroy India': Shoaib Akhtar's monumental claim for T20 WC semis

cricket
Updated on Nov 10, 2022 11:02 AM IST

Legendary cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has come up with a bold statement ahead of India's meeting with England on Thursday. Rohit Sharma-led Team India are set to take on Jos Buttler's England in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 at the Adelaide Oval.

Shoaib Akhtar has come up with a bold statement ahead of India's meeting with England(Getty Images - AP)
India vs England Live, T20 World Cup semis: Adelaide gears up for titanic clash

cricket
Updated on Nov 10, 2022 11:00 AM IST

India vs England T20 World Cup 2022 Semi-Final Live Score: Follow live score and updates of IND vs ENG Semi-Final from the Adelaide Oval here. 

India vs England T20 Semi-Final Live Score: India have a good recent record against England in T20Is(BCCI/Getty)
ENG great hints at 'bad day' for Suryakumar Yadav in India vs England semifinal

cricket
Published on Nov 10, 2022 09:25 AM IST

A former England captain feels that while Suryakumar has succeeded in almost every game in the ongoing World Cup, there is a possibility that he might just have an off day in the crunch knockout game.

India's Suryakumar Yadav departs after his dismissal(AFP)
Will Karthik replace Pant for WC semi-final vs ENG? Harbhajan gives his verdict

cricket
Published on Nov 10, 2022 09:09 AM IST

Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant, who should keep wickets for India in the semi-final? Legendary cricketer Harbhajan Singh has answered the buzzing question in the build-up to the blockbuster clash at the T20 World Cup 2022.

Dinesh Karthik or Rishabh Pant? Harbhajan Singh has answered the buzzing question(AP)
Ramiz Raja aims cheeky dig at WC teams after Pakistan thrash NZ to enter final

cricket
Published on Nov 10, 2022 09:08 AM IST

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) president Ramiz Raja has come up with a noteworthy statement after Babar Azam-led Pakistan outclassed New Zealand to enter the T20 World Cup final on Wednesday.

Ramiz Raja has come up with a noteworthy statement(PCB-AP)
‘Agar unko 1-2 over hi dene hain…’: Gavaskar's no-nonsense criticism

cricket
Published on Nov 10, 2022 07:57 AM IST

Sunil Gavaskar had a rather straightforward remark as he talked about the Indian team combination ahead of the semi-final against England on Thursday.

Rohit Sharma; Sunil Gavaskar(AP/File)
Irfan Pathan issues clarification after '…padosiyon ki bas ki baat nahi' tweet

cricket
Updated on Nov 10, 2022 09:13 AM IST

Irfan's first tweet was in response to some of the Pakistan fan's adverse reactions after Babar Azam and Co. beat New Zealand to advance to their first T20 World Cup final in 13 years. In addition to celebrating the win, a section of the Pakistan fans started to troll Indian cricket fans.

File image of Irfan Pathan(PTI)
IND predicted XI vs ENG, T20 World Cup semis: Rohit to stick with 25-year-old

cricket
Updated on Nov 10, 2022 07:38 AM IST

India are set to face England in a blockbuster semi-final fixture at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday.

India have a good recent record against England in T20Is(ANI)
India vs England Live Streaming, T20 WC 2022 Semi-Final: When and Where to watch

cricket
Published on Nov 10, 2022 07:19 AM IST

India vs England Semi-Final, T20 World Cup 2022 Live Streaming: Get full details on when and where to watch IND vs ENG T20 World Cup semi-final on Thursday.

India vs England Live Streaming, T20 WC 2022 Semi-Final: When and Where to watch(AP)
‘You’re comparing Dinesh Karthik with MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh'

cricket
Updated on Nov 10, 2022 07:35 AM IST

At the No.7 spot, Karthik still is a better bet than Pant, who is a top-five batter. Sharing his thoughts on the same, former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh said that it is unfair to expect MS Dhoni or Yuvraj Singh-like finishes from Karthik, who has done a great job so far.

Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh
In Adelaide, on Dravid land

cricket
Published on Nov 09, 2022 10:13 PM IST

2003 was unforgettable but can Rahul Dravid the coach script another epic for a different generation?

India's cricket coach Rahul Dravid gestures(AFP)
Oval dimensions warrant amend in approach

cricket
Published on Nov 09, 2022 10:08 PM IST

Having already played in Adelaide once, India know how to tackle its unique boundaries.

Adelaide Oval(Twitter/cricketcomau)
Suryakumar Yadav and cricket’s entertaining shot-makers

cricket
Published on Nov 09, 2022 09:51 PM IST

As Surya steals the show at the T20 World Cup with his 360-degree hitting, a look at some of the others who found their own way to push the scoring in white-ball cricket.

Virender Sehwag; Sachin Tendulkar; Suryakumar Yadav; Kapil Dev(File/AP)
Time for India's process to yield results

cricket
Updated on Nov 09, 2022 09:32 PM IST

The year-long experiments must now shape the fate of Rohit Sharma's team as they face England in T20 World Cup semi-final.

India's Captain Rohit Sharma (R) departs after his dismissal as Virat Kohli walk onto the field(AFP)
Younis' blunt reply to anchor's 'aapne XI me Babar ko one down rakha' question

cricket
Published on Nov 09, 2022 09:24 PM IST

Pakistan's former captain Younis Khan spoke about putting Babar Azam at number three after the side's skipper scored a brisk half-century in the win against Pakistan.

Babar Azam(AP)
