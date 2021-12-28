WATCH: Jasprit Bumrah walks off the field after twisting his ankle, BCCI provides important update on pacer's injury

India were in for a massive injury scare when their premier pacer Jasprit Bumrah was forced to leave the field after he injured his ankle. Bumrah, in his follow through, twisted his ankle in a nasty manner and walked off the field to receive medical treatment.

The incident took place in the second session of Day 3 in the ongoing Test against South Africa as the seamer was bowling his sixth over. After delivering the fifth ball of the over, Bumrah's twisted his ankle and immediately went down on the ground in immense pain. The physio rushed to the ground and although following a brief pause, Bumrah was up on his feet, he left the ground with the medical staff. Mohammed Siraj then bowled the final ball of the over.

During the next over, the camera panned to Bumrah. A bandage was strapped on the 28-year-old quick's ankle as the seamer was seen receiving treatment in the dugout. Bumrah had provided India their first breakthrough getting rid of captain Dean Elgar caught behind off the very first over of the South African innings. He had bowled 5.5 overs, picking up one wickets for 12 runs.

Meanwhile, after a dominating show on Day 1, Team India failed to put up a similar show on Day 3 as the team lost the remaining 7 wickets for just 49 runs. Centurion KL Rahul was the first man to depart, while Ajinkya Rahane also failed to replicate his gritty show from the opening day.

As for South Africa, wickets continued to tumble after their captain's exit. Mohammed Shami struck twice to dismiss Keegan Peterson and Aiden Markram. Rassie van der Dussen edged Siraj to slips as the hosts slipped to 4 down for 32. South Africa would look up to Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma to dig them out of trouble.