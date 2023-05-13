Watch: Ishant Sharma blows Livingstone a flying-kiss in ferocious send-off after uprooting PBKS star's off-stump

The Delhi Capitals made a strong start to their must-win game against Punjab Kings, taking three quick wickets within the powerplay to put the Shikhar Dhawan-led side on backfoot. The side's veteran Indian pacer Ishant Sharma made yet another terrific start, taking the two important wicket of Shikhar Dhawan (7) and Liam Livingstone (4). While Dhawan was caught near midwicket, Ishant castled Livingstone and gave him a rather interesting send-off following the dismissal. Liam Livingstone; Ishant Sharma(IPL)

Ishant bowled a length delivery and Livingstone charged down the track, attempting a wide swing across the line but misses the delivery completely. The ball rattles the stump, uprooting the off-stump; Ishant, then, blows a flying-kiss towards Livingstone as an upset PBKS batter walked back.

The Delhi Capitals are enduring a tough 2023 season in the Indian Premier League, having already lost seven of their 11 matches. Justifiably, they face a must-win situation against Punjab Kings, who also require a win to remain in contention for playoff qualification in the season.

The side had made a fogettable start to the tournament, facing five successive defeats before ending the streak against Kolkata Knight Riders on April 20. The side, then, registered three wins in their next four matches before conceding a rather one-sided defeat to MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings earlier this week. Incidentally, the Capitals will have a rematch with both, Punjab Kings as well as CSK to finish their league stage campaign.

The PBKS, meanwhile, are eighth in the table with 10 points in 11 matches, and can climb upto sixth spot with a win; if they win by a massive margin against DC, the Kings can also dislodge Rajasthan Royals to go fifth.

Earlier, David Warner had won the toss and opted to bowl at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, and Ishant Sharma gave DC an opening breakthrough in the second over of the match. The Indian pacer struck again in the fifth over before Axar Patel removed a dangerous Jitesh Sharma (2) early in the innings in the next.

