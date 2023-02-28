Watch: Mark Wood throws his cap, goggles; takes off jersey and shorts in bizarre catching ritual, video sends shockwaves

Having last featured for England in the second Test match vs Pakistan in Karachi in December last year, Mark Wood is set to make his international return and was named in the ODI and T20I squads for the upcoming Bangladesh series, scheduled to begin from March 1. He will be hoping to build some momentum, leading up to the Ashes series in June.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a training session ahead of the first ODI, Wood caught everyone's attention with a bizarre catching ritual. The bowler took off his jersey, shorts, goggles, cap and got half-naked before taking a catch. While trying to take off his shorts, his foot got stuck in it, but he completed it by diving to his left.

Also Read | Shaky at the top, India stay on their toes

Here is the video:

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Reacting to the video, one fan said, "It’s a good training drill to relocate losing and then trying to regain the sight and travel of a ball (albeit in a funky way)".

Meanwhile, another fan added, "It can be a good Fielding drill."

Another fan wrote, "Kya yeh hai tera Bazball??"

One fan reacted, "Mark wood Chris Evans of international cricket...."

"England would’ve won if they’d put Mark Wood in the lineup, look at these skills", wrote another fan.

Many key players from England haven't been named in the squad including Harry Brook and Liam Livingstone. Even Jofra Archer has returned to the squad. Meanwhile, uncapped player Tom Abell was initially named, but then had to withdraw due to injury and hasn't been replaced. Also, Jos Buttler will be captaining the squad.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Wood was rested for the recently-concluded ODI tour of South Africa, which England lost 2-1. In 57 ODIs, Wood has taken 69 wickets and registered 72 runs. Meanwhile, he has taken 44 scalps in 27 T20Is and also bagged 11 runs. In 28 Test matches, he has scalped 90 dismissals and scored 641 runs.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON