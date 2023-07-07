Watch: Marsh family breaks into wild celebration at bar as Mitch reaches century in 3rd Ashes Test vs England

Mitchell Marsh played a fine rescue innings for Australia on the first day of the third Ashes Test match at Headingley, racking up a quickfire century in tricky conditions and giving his bowling unit some very important runs to play with. His run-a-ball 118 pushed Australia forward from a precarious 85-4 to a respectable first innings total of 263.

Mitchell Marsh's family broke into wild celebrations as soon as he reached his century

What made the knock more special was the fact that Marsh was making a comeback to the Test team for the first time in four years. He has established himself as a mainstay of their white-ball squads but lost his place in the red-ball side as an all-rounder to the promising Cameron Green. A torrid Test at the Oval in 2019 seemed to have spelt doom on his career, but a triumphant return was a big moment for him and his family.

His brother Shaun Marsh, a former Australia cricketer with 38 Test caps, shared a video of him and the rest of the Marsh family celebrating Mitch’s milestone. The video also featured their father Geoff Marsh, a former cricketer and head coach of the Australian team.

Watching on from a bar in Bali, Indonesia, Shaun shared a video to his Instagram story, breaking into raucous celebration the moment Marsh reached his century with a quick single off Moeen Ali’s bowling.

This was Mitch’s third Test century, with all three having come in the Ashes, placing him level on Ashes centuries with David Warner and Adam Gilchrist. Although Marsh didn’t have the best of times in his Test career after his debut in 2014, he seems prepared to open a new chapter as a counter-punching middle-order batter.

“Shaun's birthday is in a couple of days' time so the whole family is in Bali,” said Mitch when asked about the celebrations.

Mitch was a key piece of the Australian T20 World Cup triumph in 2021, earning player of the match in the final and for power-packed performances at number 3. He also seems to be nailing down a spot as their ODI opener. He earned the Player of the Series award with 194 runs in three matches in the tour of India earlier this year.

He has enjoyed a fantastic last couple of years across formats and is finally delivering on the promise he has had since he was a youngster. He has come along with the ball as well, capable of bowling at pace but also mixing in a top-quality slower ball which found him success during the IPL. His good day at Headingley continued with the wicket of well-set Zak Crawley, leaving England in a spot of bother at 68-3 when stumps were called, setting up another enthralling Test match.

