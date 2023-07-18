Watch: Dhoni's insane bike and vintage car collection gets 'crazy' reaction from ex-IND player; Sakshi asks 'Maahi why?'

Trust MS Dhoni to break the internet even when he is not playing. The Chennai Super Kings captain, who finished IPL 2023 on a high by winning the trophy for a fifth time and has left the door open for a final hurrah next year, sent fans into a total meltdown by providing them a glimpse into his much-cherished showroom of motorbikes and cars. In a video uploaded by former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad, he, Dhoni and former BCCI selector and ex-spinner Sunil Joshi could be seen having a ball of a time at the scene of Dhoni's prized-processions. Dhoni's collection of automobiles comprises at least 70 bikes – including Kawasaki Ninja, Ducati, Harley Davidson and more – and at least 15 luxury and vintage cars, some of which are KIA EV6 worth ₹61 lakh, Hummer H2 worth ₹75 lakh, Land Rover, Audi Q7… the list just goes on.

How amazing is MS Dhoni's showroom?(Screengrab)

Over the years, fans have gotten a sneak-peak of this property. In fact, about a year ago, a small video of Dhoni's special showroom in a Ranchi farmhouse had gone viral, with a fan recording it from a distance. The video captured a brief tour of the place decorated with a huge number of bikes and cars. Finally, thanks to Prasad, the curtains have been lifted. "One of the craziest passions I have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is. A great achiever and an even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house. Just blown away by the man and his passion," he tweeted.

Watch the video below:

"This place (Dhoni's bike collection) is crazy. Bike showroom ho sakta hai yeh (This can be a bike showroom). Someone needs to have a hell of a lot of passion to have something else, I'm telling you. Unless and until someone is mad about this, you can't (have these many bikes)," he said in the video.

Dhoni and Sakshi's epic banter

Prasad and Joshi were at a loss of words and left flabbergasted on seeing the mind-bowling sight. Also behind the camera was Dhoni's wife Sakshi, who asked MSD a few tough questions if you may want to call it that. After providing a short tour of the entire facility, and once Prasad and Joshi has soaked it the experience, Sakshi went: "Maahi, why?", only to get a reply from Dhoni even sharper than his stumping. “Because you took everything, so I needed something of my own. This is the only thing you allowed, and that also you wanted after the badminton court. There is a badminton court on that side.”

The clip also features one of Dhoni's friends in the video who narrated a rather fascinating story to Prasad and Joshi. "When this was being made, we felt it would be too big. Later, with time as the bikes kept coming, we realised that the area may not fall short. I and Sakshi used to say all the time 'Don't you think it's a bit big?" he said. The friend also mentioned how Dhoni and his friends would roam around the streets but the bike would run out of fuel. But before the story could be finished, the video ended.

