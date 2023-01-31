Watch: MS Dhoni hits monstrous sixes as CSK skipper gears up for IPL 2023, video goes viral

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are considered as one of the heavyweights in the Indian Premier League (IPL), having won the title four times. However, the previous edition saw CSK finish ninth on the ten-team points table and will hope to regain the supremacy as we move close to the upcoming season.

While most of the players are engaged with their national duties, CSK skipper MS Dhoni has already begun his preparation for the lucrative T20 league, which could also be his final outing considering his age.

In a video shared by fans, which has gone viral on social media, Dhoni can be seen hitting monstrous sixes. Here is the video:

Dhoni has so far made 234 IPL appearances in which he has mustered 4978 runs at an average of 39.2. Considered as one of the dangerous custodian, Dhoni has often helped his side finish games and has left fans entertained with his six hitting prowess and has hit 229 in his IPL career so far.

After leading CSK since the inception of the tournament back in 2008, Dhoni relinquished from captaincy at the start of IPL 2022, passing the baton to Ravindra Jadeja.

However, the move backfired and after a series of losses the captaincy was once again handed over to Dhoni, while Jadeja was forced out of the tournament midway due to an injury on his rib cage.

While nothing like this has been announced yet, but with CSK roping in England Test skipper and premier all-rounder Ben Stokes for a whopping ₹16.25 crore at the mini-auction held in December 2022, he could be projected as the franchises new leader following Dhoni's retirement.

Apart from Stokes, CSK also roped in two big names in the form of Ajinkya Rahane and Kyle Jamieson. Rahane was roped in for ₹50 lakh, while the Kiwi all-rounder was bought for ₹1 crore and it won't be wrong to consider them as steal deal.

