Watch: MS Dhoni, Ravi Shastri reunite during India vs England 3rd T20I as video goes viral; Twitter can't keep calm

  • MS Dhoni is currently in England and met the members of Team India after the side's series-clinching win in the second T20I at Edgbaston.
Ravi Shastri (L) with MS Dhoni(Twitter)
Published on Jul 10, 2022 08:42 PM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is currently in England, and met the members of the Indian team as it takes on England in the T20I series. On Saturday, the BCCI posted pictures of Dhoni engaging in conversation with young wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan; Rishabh Pant, then, posted a picture with Dhoni a few minutes later. Dhoni is also in Nottingham as India eye a 3-0 clean sweep in the T20I series, having registered dominant 50 and 49-run victories in the first and second matches respectively.

On Sunday, a video went viral on social media where MS Dhoni could be seen engaging in a conversation with former India head coach Ravi Shastri. A few minutes later, Shastri also posted a picture with Dhoni.

The former India captain has played under Shastri during the twilight years of his international career. Shastri was India's head coach when Dhoni played his final match for India – incidentally, on this date (July 10) against New Zealand in the 2019 World Cup semi-final. The former wicketkeeper-batter eventually announced his international retirement a year later.

Here's the video that is going viral:

Shastri tweeted a picture with Dhoni, writing, “Great to catch up with the maestro who looks in fine fettle - @msdhoni.”

Earlier, England had won the toss in the third and final T20I of the series against India.

Young wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant, who had succeeded Dhoni in the white-ball formats after the latter's final match for India, had opened in the second T20I of the series against England on Saturday, scoring a brisk 26 off 15 balls. India put on an imposing score of 170/8 in 20 overs, and bowled out the hosts on 121 at Edgbaston.

With the series already in the bag, captain Rohit Sharma made a number of changes to the side for the final game with youngsters Ravi Bishnoi, Umran Malik, Avesh Khan, and Shreyas Iyer coming into the side. The pace duo of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah is rested, alongside leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

ms dhoni team india india vs england ravi shastri + 2 more
