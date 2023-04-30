Watch: Dhoni shows pure swag as CSK captain stops and waits in cheeky stumping to dismiss Prabhsimran in IPL 2023 tie

Chepauk crowd on Sunday had their money's worth, entirely. In the first innings of Chennai Super Kings' IPL 2023 match against Punjab Kings, MS Dhoni sent the crowd berserk with two fabulous sixes in the final two balls as the hosts finished with 200 for four in 20 overs. Later, the crowd witnessed him with his vintage glovework as he inflicted the dismissal of Prabhsimran Singh. But there was a spoonful of swag in what was a cheeky dismissal from Dhoni as CSK picked up a crucial wicket. (CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023) Dhoni shows pure swag as CSK captain stops and waits in cheeky stumping vs PBKS

Prabhsimran has emerged to be one of Punjab's key batters this season. With captain Shikhar Dhawan having departed early in the chase of 201, Prabhsimran single-handedly led the charge against the Chennai attack with his 24-ball 42 wthat kept PBKS well in the hunt to chase it down, at least till the eight-over mark.

Dhoni then called back Ravindra Jadeja in for his second over and the combination worked in top-class fashion for Chennai. In the third ball of the ninth over, Jadeja cleverly slowed down his delivery as Prabhsimran stepped out to go for the big one against the tossed-up delivery. But he missed it as the ball turned away and the rest of the script remains usual as it has always been. With Dhoni behind the stumps, there was and is no error.

The CSK captain calmly collected the ball as Prabhsimran was well outside the crease, and then stopped and waited before flicking the bails off. Cheeky indeed from Dhoni! Prabhsimran did not act after he missed connecting with the ball. He as well knew the results.

Watch the video here…

Earlier in the match, Dhoni smashed two huge sixes - one over baxkward point and other dispatched over midwicket - in the last two balls of Chennai's innings as the team finished with 200 for four. With the two sixes, he became the first Indian batter to complete 1000 runs in T20 cricket in the 20th over. 709 of those runs came in IPL, which stands the most ever in the tournament's history.

