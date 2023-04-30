Home / Cricket / CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Deshpande removes Jitesh as Punjab Kings' chase nears nervy end vs Chennai Super Kings
Live

CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Deshpande removes Jitesh as Punjab Kings' chase nears nervy end vs Chennai Super Kings

cricket
Updated on Apr 30, 2023 07:16 PM IST

CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Follow here live score and latest updates of Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings Today's IPL Match cricket scorecard.

CSK vs PBKS Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Latest Updates
CSK vs PBKS Live Cricket Score IPL 2023: Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Latest Updates(AP)
ByHT Sports Desk
IPL 2023 CSK vs PBKS Live Score: Chennai Super Kings set a target of 201 runs vs Punjab Kings in Match 41 of IPL 2023, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, on Sunday. CSK reached 200/4 in 20 overs, courtesy of an unbeaten knock of 92 runs off 52 balls, packed with 16 fours and a six. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni (13*) also had a late cameo in the final over, smacking two sixes in the last two deliveries. For PBKS' bowling department, Arshdeep Singh, Sam Curran, Rahul Chahar and Sikandar Raza scalped a dismissal each.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 30, 2023 07:16 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: One run, PBKS 192/6 (19)

    A short delivery by Deshpande, wide. Raza pulls it to deep midwicket for a single.

    PBKS: 192/6 (19), Target: 201

    PBKS need 9 from 6 balls.

  • Apr 30, 2023 07:15 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT! DESHPANDE STRIKES!

    A slow delivery by Deshpande, wide outside off. Jitesh tries to go big but toe-ends it for a catch at long-on. Rasheed catches it, but it looks like boot touched the boundary ropes as he slipped. The third umpire checks and confirms it didn't! OUT!

    Jitesh c sub Rasheed b Deshpande 21 (10)

  • Apr 30, 2023 06:56 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT! THE KEY WICKET!

    A wide bouncer by Deshpande and Livingstone pulls, but it goes to deep midwicket for an easy catch!

    Livingstone c Gaikwad b Deshpande 40 (24)

  • Apr 30, 2023 06:52 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: BACK-TO-BACK SIXES!

    Deshpande misses his yorker and LIvingstone clobbers it over long-on for a six! Then he follows it up with a smack over extra cover for another six!

  • Apr 30, 2023 06:47 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR!

    A full delivery by Theekshana and Curran drives it wide of extra cover for a four!

  • Apr 30, 2023 06:44 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: One run, PBKS 119/3 (14), Target 201

    A yorker by Pathirana and Livingstone hits it for a single to extra cover.

    PBKS: 119/3 (14), Target: 201

    PBKS need 82 from 36 balls.

  • Apr 30, 2023 06:39 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: One run, PBKS 112/3 (13)

    Down the wicket by Theekshana and LIvingstone guides it over the bowler's head for a single.

    PBKS: 112/3 (13), Target: 201

    PBKS need 89 from 42 balls.

  • Apr 30, 2023 06:33 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Two runs, PBKS 105/3 (12)

    A length delivery by Pathirana, and Curran guides it past backward point for a double!

    PBKS: 105/3 (12), Target: 201

    PBKS need 96 from 48 balls.

  • Apr 30, 2023 06:30 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: One run, PBKS 97/3 (11), Target 201

    A slow delivery by Jadeja, with turn. Curran inside edges it for a single.

    PBKS: 97/3 (11), Target: 201

    PBKS need 104 from 54 balls.

  • Apr 30, 2023 06:25 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT!

    A good delivery by Jadeja and Taide smacks it straight back to the bowler for a catch!

    Taide c and b Jadeja 13 (17)

  • Apr 30, 2023 06:22 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: SIX!

    A short delivery by Akash, and Livingstone hammers it to wide long off for a flat six!

  • Apr 30, 2023 06:15 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT! PRABHSIMRAN DEPARTS!

    Jadeja tosses it up, outside off. Prabhsimran misses it and Dhoni flicks the bails off

    Prabhsimran st Dhoni b Jadeja 42 (24)

  • Apr 30, 2023 06:06 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: One run, PBKS 54/1 (5), Target 201

    A short of a length delivery by Deshpande, outside off. Prabhsimran taps it to deep point for a single.

    PBKS: 54/1 (5), Target: 201

    PBKS need 147 from 90 balls.

  • Apr 30, 2023 05:58 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT!

    A good cross-seam delivery by Deshpande, and Dhawan top edges it straight to short third for a catch!

    Dhawan c Pathirana b Deshpande 28 (15)

  • Apr 30, 2023 05:56 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR! PBKS REACH 50!

    A length delivery by Deshpande and angling across. Dhawan drives it between extra cover and cover for a four!

    PBKS: 50/0 (4.1)

  • Apr 30, 2023 05:53 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: SIX!

    A poor delivery by Akash and Dhawan clobbers it over long leg for a six!

  • Apr 30, 2023 05:43 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Back-to-back fours!

    In the second delivery, Akash sends a length ball which Dhawan clatters over cover for a four! Then, he cuts him past slip for another four!

    Target: 201

  • Apr 30, 2023 05:40 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: The action resumes!

    Prabhsimran and Dhawan to open for PBKS. Akash to bowl the opening over for Chennai.

  • Apr 30, 2023 05:20 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: BACK-TO-BACK SIXES! CSK 200/4 (20)

    Curran sends a wide bouncer in the fifth ball and Dhoni upper cuts it above point for a six! Then in the final ball, he slams a full toss over deep midwicket for a six!

    CSK: 200/4 (20), Target: 201

  • Apr 30, 2023 05:13 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT!

    A leg stump full toss by Curran, and Jadeja mis-hits it to deep midwicket for a catch!

    Jadeja c Livingstone b Curran 12 (10)

  • Apr 30, 2023 05:12 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR! CSK 185/3 (19)

    A slow delivery by Rabada and Conway drives it straight of long-on for a four! SHOT!

    CSK: 185/3 (19)

  • Apr 30, 2023 05:04 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: BACK-TO-BACK FOURS! CSK 169/3 (17)

    Chahar sends a full delivery, and Conway smacks it past short fine to his right for a four! Then he sweeps him square on the leg side for another four!

    CSK: 169/3 (17)

  • Apr 30, 2023 04:59 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT!

    A flat legbreak by Chahar and it turns. It beats Moeen's slot on the inside and stumping!

    Moeen st Jitesh b Chahar 10 (6)

  • Apr 30, 2023 04:55 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR! CSK 146/2 (15)

    A full toss by Livingstone and Conway drives it square for a four!

    CSK: 146/2 (15)

  • Apr 30, 2023 04:45 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT!

    A slow delivery by Arshdeep, on length and wide. Dube toe-ends it straight to long-on for a catch!

    Dube c Shahrukh b Arshdeep 28 (17)

    CSK: 130/2 (14)

  • Apr 30, 2023 04:40 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR! CSK 121/1 (13)

    A poor delivery by Rabada, and Conway ramps it away fine for a four!

    CSK: 121/1 (13)

  • Apr 30, 2023 04:32 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR!

    A full delivery by Raza and Conway smacks it between backward point and short third for a four!

  • Apr 30, 2023 04:27 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: SIX!

    A short of a length delivery by Raza, and Dube pulls it over wide long on for a six!

  • Apr 30, 2023 04:22 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: OUT! FINALLY!

    A legbreak delivery by Raza and Gaikwad went too early for it, wide outside off. He misses it and is stumped!

    Gaikwad st Jitesh b Raza 37 (31)

  • Apr 30, 2023 04:16 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: SIX!

    A googly by Chahar, and Conway skies it over long-on for a powerful six!

  • Apr 30, 2023 04:11 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR!

    A poor delivery by Raza and Conway goes down the track to get to the pitch. He whacks it past cover for a four!

  • Apr 30, 2023 04:05 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR! CSK 56/0 (5.5)

    A short delivery by Curran, down leg. Gaikwad pulls it fine and it races past the short fine fielder for a four!

    CSK: 56/0 (5.5)

  • Apr 30, 2023 04:01 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: BACK-TO-BACK FOURS!

    A full delivery by Curran, outside off. Conway slams it over mid-on for a four! Then, he smacks the next delivery over the fielder at mid on for another four!

  • Apr 30, 2023 03:57 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: SIX! HUGE!

    A poor delivery by Chahar and Conway clobbers it straight down the ground and it flies over the bowler's head for a huge six!

  • Apr 30, 2023 03:53 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: No run, CSK 32/0 (4)

    A full delivery by Curran, and Conway taps it directly to the bowler. No run.

    CSK: 32/0 (4)

  • Apr 30, 2023 03:48 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR! CSK 29/0 (3)

    A short delivery by Arshdeep, and Conway pulls it down the line, and into the gap for a four!

    CSK: 29/0 (3)

  • Apr 30, 2023 03:46 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR!

    A short delivery by Arshdeep, wide. Gaikwad square cuts it through backward point for a four!

  • Apr 30, 2023 03:42 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: BACK-TO-BACK FOURS!

    A wide length delivery by Rabada, Conway guides it over cover point for a four! Then, Rabada sends a slow delivery, which Conway drives along the ground through cover for a four!

  • Apr 30, 2023 03:39 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: FOUR!

    Arshdeep overpitches his delivery, and Gaikwad drives it through the covers for a four!

  • Apr 30, 2023 03:37 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: WIDE!

    Round the wicket by Arshdeep, wide outside off and Gaikwad leaves it alone as it goes for a wide!

  • Apr 30, 2023 03:35 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: The action begins!

    Gaikwad and Conway to open for CSK. Arshdeep to bowl the opening over for PBKS.

  • Apr 30, 2023 03:08 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Playing XIs

    CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana

    PBKS: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Liam Livingstone, Sikandar Raza, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

  • Apr 30, 2023 03:06 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: What did the captains say?

    After winning the toss, CSK captain Dhoni said, "We will bat first. Looks like a decent wicket. When you play a day game, the heat is a factor. The fast bowlers can get some rest. In the day game, few players are too early. It is important to be intelligent. Not to be exposed a lot under the sun. IPL is a longish tournament. There will be games which won't go your way. You have to accept the learnings. It is the same team."

    Meanwhile, PBKS skipper Dhawan said, "We would have loved to bat first. It is a day game and a dry wicket. A new and a new beginning. We keep on learning from past games. Try to get better. Keep the fighting spirit on. Last match, I tried something but clearly it didn't work. The core is intact. Will go with positive mindset. Harpreet is the only change."

  • Apr 30, 2023 03:02 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: CSK win toss, opt to bat!

    CSK captain Dhoni wins toss and opts to bat vs PBKS.

  • Apr 30, 2023 02:48 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Purple Cap race

    RCB pacer Siraj leads the pack with 14 wickets, and is followed by GT spinner Rashid (14) in second place and PBKS' Arshdeep (14) in third. CSK's Deshpande is fourth with 14 wickets and GT's Shami is fifth with 13 dismissals.

  • Apr 30, 2023 02:28 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Orange Cap race

    RCB captain Du Plessis is in pole position in the Orange Cap race with 422 runs in eight matches, and is followed by teammate Kohli (333) in second place. GT opener Gill (333) is third, followed by CSK opener Conway (322) in fourth. Conway's CSK opening partner Gaikwad (317) is fifth.

  • Apr 30, 2023 02:12 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Weather report

    As per Accuweather, there is going to be 90 percent cloud cover and the temperature will be around 32 degrees Celsius. There could be some rain in the second innings. By toss time, the chances of rain has predicted as 51 percent.

  • Apr 30, 2023 02:04 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Chepauk conditions

    This is the first 3:30 PM IST match of the season in Chennai. Both teams don't have to worry about dew and CSK usually want to chase, but batting first could be a good approach in the slow track.

  • Apr 30, 2023 01:56 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Rahul Chahar at Chepauk

    Chahar has been fanastic at Chepauk and has taken 11 wickets in seven matcches, at an economy rate of 6.14. All eyes will be on him!

  • Apr 30, 2023 01:45 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan vs Chennai

    Dhawan has hammered over 6000 runs in IPL, out of which 1029 have been against CSK. Will he find his pre-injury form today?

  • Apr 30, 2023 01:14 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Impact Player strategy

    CSK are likely to rely on Rayudu and Akash Singh for their Impact Player option, depending on whether they bat or bowl first. Meanwhile, PBKS are expected to use Brar.

  • Apr 30, 2023 12:48 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: No Ben Stokes and Deepak Chahar!

    Stokes and Chahar are still not fit to play. The Englishman has featured in only two matches this season, while Chahar has played in three games.

  • Apr 30, 2023 12:42 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: League positions

    CSK are currently fourth in the standings with 10 points in eight matches, packed with five wins and three defeats. Meanwhile, PBKS are sixth with eight points in eight fixtures, including four victories and four losses.

  • Apr 30, 2023 12:23 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh vs Ruturaj Gaikwad

    Arshdeep has been in good form vs Gaikwad and will be looking to build on it. He has taken his wicket in 13 balls in IPL. Meanwhile, Rashid has also scalped his wicket twice in four matches.

  • Apr 30, 2023 12:08 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Head-to-head in Chennai

    Both sides have faced each other in six matches in Chennai, with CSK leading 4-2 against PBKS.

  • Apr 30, 2023 12:04 PM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Last 5 meetings

    1. CSK (176/6) lost to PBKS (187/4) by 11 runs, April 25, 2022

    2. CSK (126/10) lost to PBKS (180/8) by 54 runs, April 3, 2022

    3. CSK (134/6) lost to PBKS (139/4) by 6 wickets, October 7, 2021

    4. CSK (107/3) beat PBKS (106/8) by 7 wickets, April 16, 2021

    5. CSK (154/1) beat PBKS (153/6) by 9 wickets, November 1, 2020.

  • Apr 30, 2023 11:53 AM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: CSK bowling consultant on home games

    Speaking ahead of the match, CSK bowling consultant Simmons said, "Home games are massively important. We saw what happened in the last game, Rajasthan knew exactly how to play in their conditions. It takes a while for the opposition to adjust. I don't think a team has got a good record at home as CSK has and that's one of the advantages. We got a team that understands our conditions."

  • Apr 30, 2023 11:43 AM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Head-to-head

    Both sides have faced each other 27 times in IPL, with CSK leading 15-12 in terms of head-to-head.

  • Apr 30, 2023 11:26 AM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Squads

    CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Akash Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Bhagath Varma, Sisanda Magala, Nishant Sindhu

    PBKS: Atharva Taide, Shikhar Dhawan(c), Sikandar Raza, Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran, Jitesh Sharma(w), Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Rahul Chahar, Gurnoor Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Rishi Dhawan, Baltej Singh, Matthew Short, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Harpreet Brar, Nathan Ellis, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh

  • Apr 30, 2023 11:18 AM IST

    CSK vs PBKS Live Score, IPL 2023: Hello and good morning everyone!

    Hello and good morning everyone! Welcome to our live coverage of today's first IPL 2023 match between CSK and PBKS, straight from Chennai.

