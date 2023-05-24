Watch: Naveen triggers Twitter outrage again, dishes out KL Rahul-like celebration after dismissing Rohit in LSG vs MI

Naveen-ul-Haq was at his fiery best against Mumbai Indians in the eliminator match of the 2023 Indian Premier League on Wednesday night, as he picked the important wickets of Rohit Sharma (11), Suryakumar Yadav (33), and Cameron Green (41) to put the MI side on backfoot. Naveen, who gained headlines for his controversial spat with Virat Kohli earlier this month during the game against Royal Challengers Bangalore, left the internet wondered yet again as he dished out a rather familiar celebration during the MI clash. Naveen-ul-Haq after dismissing KL Rahul(IPL)

After Rohit handed a rather straightforward catch to Ayush Badoni at cover, Naveen covered his ears with a finger each – a celebration that LSG's first-team captain KL Rahul often does when he scores a century – and then turned to adjust his collar.

Naveen repeated the celebration after dismissing the in-form Cameron Green in the 11th over of the match, as he castled the Australian batter with a slower delivery.

Watch:

The celebration from Naveen broke the internet and it soon became a talking point among the fans watching the game:

Naveen-ul-Haq became a household name after he took on Virat Kohli earlier this month; the two had a spat during the final overs of the game, and it escalated after Naveen refused to shake hands with Kohli. As Kohli extended his hand, Naveen engaged in a verbal confrontation and proceeded to shake the RCB star's hand violently. A few minutes later, Kohli also had a verbal clash with LSG's mentor Gautam Gambhir.

Earlier in the eliminator match, Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat in Chennai. The side made one change with Tilak Varma returning to the XI in place of Nehal Wadhera. The MI made a return to playoffs after a horrid 2022 season, where they finished at the bottom of the table with only four wins in 14 matches.

