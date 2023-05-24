'After Gauti was let go, everything changed...': Robin Uthappa burns internet with emotional message for KKR fans

After being subjected to online hate for rallying behind MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the playoff stage of the Indian Premier League (IPL), former India cricketer Robin Uthappa has shared a moving message for the fans and followers of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise on Wednesday. Uthappa sparked a huge debate after the ex-KKR star pledged his allegiance to Dhoni and Co. amid the playoff stage of IPL 2023. Uthappa has shared a moving message for KKR fans(PTI)

Uthappa plied his trade with as many as six teams in the world's richest T20 league. Despite representing KKR for most of his IPL career, the former India batter shared a noteworthy tweet on Chennai Super Kings which apparently managed to upset some Kolkata faithful. After Uthappa's tweet became the talk of the town, the former KKR and CSK star also posted an emotional message for Kolkata fans.

Taking to Twitter before Mumbai Indians' match against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the IPL 2023 playoffs, Uthappa revealed that he felt alienated after the Shah Rukh Khan co-owned franchise parted ways with Gautam Gambhir. Former India opener Gambhir masterminded KKR's twin IPL titles in 2012 and 2014. “After Gauti was let go, everything changed and i felt alienated. However my love for the fans of KKR was the same and will remain the same forever. I’m forever grateful for their support and I wanna clarify that!! This isn’t about the fans of KKR. I’ll forever love and respect em,” the ex-KKR star said in his tweet.

While two-time champions KKR failed to enter the playoff stage of IPL 2023, Dhoni's CSK sealed their berth for the summit clash of the ongoing season with a win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the Qualifier 1. The former India batter featured in 15 seasons of the cash-rich league. Uthappa represented the likes of Chennai Super Kings, Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Pune Warriors India, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals in his glittering IPL career. The 37-year-old played 205 matches in the IPL. The former Orange Cap winner smashed 4,952 in the celebrated tournament.

