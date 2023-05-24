'He needs to plan his game better': Gavaskar's outright warning to MI star as Rohit and Co. meet LSG in IPL Eliminator

Despite missing the services of superstars Jasprit Bumrah and Jofra Archer, an injury-ridden Mumbai Indians (MI) side managed to seal their berth for the business end of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians sparked a stunning turnaround by making it to the IPL 2023 playoffs. The record-time winners eclipsed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) by securing the fourth spot in the IPL 2023 standings. Gavaskar has issued an outright warning to the MI star(PTI)

Rohit's Mumbai Indians will heavily rely on their in-form batters Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan and Cameron Green in the playoffs. While all-rounder Green struck a blistering century to help MI enter the playoffs, Suryakumar is heading to the knockout phase as the go-to batter of the Mumbai Paltan. The top-ranked T20I batter regained his form in the league stage of IPL 2023. Talking about Suryakumar's impressive run in the IPL 2023, batting legend Sunil Gavaskar opined that SKY’s form will be crucial for MI in the playoffs.

"SKY is outstanding. Look at the big stride he takes when it comes to playing such agricultural shots. However, he needs to plan his game better on slow and turning pitches. He's going to be crucial for MI in the Playoffs games. Remember, the first couple of playoff games are going to be played on a slow Chennai track," Gavaskar told Star Sports. MI's leading run-getter this season, Suryakumar has amassed 511 runs in 14 games. Suryakumar-starrer MI will meet KL Rahul-less Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in the Eliminator of the IPL 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday. The winner of the Eliminator will meet Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 2 of the IPL 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday.

While Gavaskar was all praise for Suryakumar, legendary Indian spinner Harbhajan Singh hailed veteran Piyush Chawla for leading the spin attack of the Mumbai Paltan this season."Piyush Chawla's wicket-taking software is amazing. This guy is awesome. He has troubled the veterans of every team with his spin. I am very happy for this player because, in the last season, he was not considered useful by any team. This season it has told every team that there is no replacement for experience. There is no match for this player," the former MI skipper added.

