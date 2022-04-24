WATCH: Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali shatters middle-stump into two pieces with a searing yorker

Carrying forward his sensational form, Hasan Ali produced a solid show in the English County Divison One match between Lancashire and Gloucestershire. The Pakistan speedster picked six wickets in the first innings, helping his team bundle Gloucestershire for 252. In response, Lancashire piled a gigantic 556/7 before declaring their innings and took a healthy 304-run lead.

However, what came next by the Pakistan pacer in the second innings was absolute carnage. Ali went to leave Gloucestershire batter James Bracey clueless with a searing yorker, which shattered the middle-stump into two pieces.

The incident took place in the 25th over of the Gloucestershire second innings, videos of which was shared by Lancashire on social media.

Ali has so far picked two wickets in the second innings as Gloucestershire are on the verge of losing the contest. The team is batting on 228/8 and are trailing by 76 runs.

In the previous contest against Kent, Ali had picked five wickets and helped his side Lancashire win the contest by 10 wickets.

