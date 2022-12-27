Watch: PCB chief breaks silence on Babar's captaincy with absolute gold reply to reporter's query on a Ramiz Raja remark

Questions were raised on Babar Azam's captaincy after Pakistan suffered a forgettable 0-3 loss to England at home in a Test series. And after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) witnessed two huge changes after the series defeat - with Ramiz Raja's sacking and the removal of Muhammad Wasim-led selection panel, reports emerged that Babar might be next. On Monday, PCB's new chief, Najam Sethi, broke silence on Babar's captaincy future with an absolute gold remark to reporter's query on an old Ramiz Raja remark.

Earlier in the summer, Ramiz, who was then the chairman of the PCB, was asked by reporters on backup captaincy candidates for Babar. He replied saying, “I haven’t thought about it because I never imagined a life without Babar Azam."

On Monday, a reporter quoted Ramiz in his question about Babar's captaincy and Sethi replied saying, “Babar Azam is the star of Pakistan. Without him the Pakistan team would be without its son of the soil. He is in our hearts and will always remain there.”

When further pressed on Babar's captaincy future and whether Pakistan will be looking for separate captains for two different formats, he said, “I will listen to advice and recommendations from the people I appoint as I don't make cricketing decisions by myself.”

Sethi also spoke on the ongoing tussle between BCCI and PCB over Asia Cup and ODI World Cup participation.

“We will obey whatever the government would suggest to us and we will seek the government's advice when the time arrives, similar to the last time I was the chairman. As far as the Asia Cup is concerned, I will go to ACC (Asian Cricket Council) and see what the situation is and we'll take a decision that is in the better interest of the game. We have to see what the other board's position is, we have to play cricket with everyone, and we will not take any step which can cause any isolation,” he said.

