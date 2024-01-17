Watch: Pitch invader detained for hugging Virat Kohli welcomed back with garlands

Virat Kohli fans are bigger entertainers than the man himself. None of them wants to let go an opportunity to meet, greet, hug Kohli or touch his feet. If there ever was a video made on the number of times fans have breached security to intrude play or enjoy their 2 seconds of fame, Kohli will top the list. Had this been the Kohli of old, all hell would have broken loose, but at this stage of his career, even Virat understands and realises that his stature in the eyes of the public is bigger than what he envisions it. The art - The artist(ANI-Screengrab)

Which is why it wasn't surprising to see a fan jump past security and hug Virat Kohli in the 2nd T20I against Afghanistan in Indore. The pitch invader was quickly separated by security and even detained by the police for getting close to Kohli even as the India star urged them to go easy on the fan. After detaining the young man who accessed the field at Holkar Stadium during a recent cricket match, police officials confirmed he was questioned. An officer explained that the man, apparently a fervent Virat Kohli fan, entered the stadium with a valid ticket and then climbed the fence of the spectators' gallery in an attempt to meet the player.

While it was reported that further steps would be taken, it turns out that the man was released. In fact, the man was welcomed back by a stunning reception with people around him congratulating him with garlands.

Watch the video below:

Kohli's fan following is crazy, and at times, gets out of control as highlighted by such incidents. Two years ago, during an IPL game in Kolkata, a fan came running towards Kohli, who was fielding at long off for Royal Challengers Bangalore in a match against the Kolkata Knight Riders, but before he could get close, Kolkata security intervened as one of the guards picked him up on his shoulders and carried him out of the playing area. The reaction left even Kohli in splits, let alone the capacity crowd present at the Eden Gardens.

Kohli back in action tonight

Kohli returns to action later today when India take on Afghanistan in the third T20I in Bengaluru. A venue which he knows at the back of his hands, Kohli would look to continue in the same mood as Indore, where he raced to 29 off 16 balls with five fours. Kohli, for whom the 2nd T20I, marked his return to T20Is after 14 months, is rumoured to make it to India's World Cup squad in five months' time, and given this is India's final T20I game before the ICC event, all eyes would be on Kohli and captain Rohit Sharma to flex their muscles even though this one is a dead rubber.