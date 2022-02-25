Watch: Rahul Dravid's epic reaction as Sri Lanka survive DRS review during 1st IND vs SL T20I, Rohit Sharma amused

Sri Lanka’s successful DRS review evoked a priceless reaction from Rahul Dravid as the India head coach took note of proceedings from the dugout. Sri Lanka were 28/2 when Yuzvendra Chahal trapped Charith Asalanka out LBW for 7. The left-handed batter, trying to sweep, missed connecting and the ball rapped the batter on the pads. A huge appeal ensued and umpire Virender Sharma, after a moment of contemplating, raised his finger.

As the Indian began celebrating, Asalanka, after consulting with his partner Janith Liyanage went for the review, and it paid off. The ultra-edge showed a clear spike when the ball passed the bat, suggesting that it had taken a part of the outer edge of Asalanka’s bat. The decision was overturned and the Asalanka survived. He went on to score an unbeaten 53 even as Sri Lanka lost the game comprehensively by 62 runs.

The decision getting overturned drew a couple of golden reactions – first from captain Rohit Sharma, who couldn’t help but smile at what had transpired and then from coach Dravid, who, by his expressions, it seemed couldn’t believe what he had seen. The camera first showed Rohit’s reaction to the DRS, after which it panned towards Dravid. The India head coach, judging by his expressions, was pretty much taken aback as he covered his face with his hands.

India put on a clinical show with the bat to start the T20I series. India posted a challenging 199/2 with Ishan Kishan and Shreyas Iyer scoring half-centuries, whereas Rohit raced off to 44 off 32 balls with two fours and one six before he was castled by a slower ball from Lahiru Kumara. In reply, Sri Lanka could never get off the blocks, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar cleaning up Pathum Nissanka for a first ball duck.

Bhuvneshwar, along with the rest of the bowlers ended up having a great outing as Sri Lanka finished on 137/6. This was India’s 10th consecutive win in T20Is.