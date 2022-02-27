WATCH: Rashid Khan pulls off Virat Kohli and Babar Azam's trademark shot, asks for their opinion; Kamran Akmal pokes fun

Afghanistan cricket sensation Rashid Khan on Saturday shared his video of pulling off the trademark Virat Kohli and Babar Azam shot, asking for their thoughts on his attempt. Veteran Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal, however responded to it, poking fun at Rashid.

The shot was attempted during the second ODI match between Afghanistan and Bangladesh where Rashid pulled it off against a wide leg cutter from Mustafizur Rahman. Rashid punched it through the covers for a boundary.

“Getting batter. Cover driver Any thoughts @imVkohli @babarazam258 ??” he wrote as he shared the video of that shot.

Kamran responded to it saying, “Ohh bro It’s a great cover drive and I want to see you hitting the same shot against Mitchell Starc,Bumrah, Trent Boult and Shaheen…Lol.”

In early 2021, during his conversation with teammate Imam-ul Haq in a Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) video, Babar had opened up on his his favourite cover drive revealing that it was inspired from South Africa legend AB de Villiers.

“I have worked really hard at this from the start. I was interested in it right from the start. I started being interested in it by watching AB de Villiers and I really liked his cover drive. At that time I used to copy the way he played those cover drives,” Babar said.

“I got started from there and then when I started playing cricket, if the net started at 2, I would be there at 11. I would train first and then do the knocking on cement tracks. That created a habit,” he added.

Talking about the Afghanistan-Bangladesh match, the hosts won the second game in Chittagong. They had earlier won the series opener by four wickets. The final match will be played at the same venue on Monday and will be followed by a two-match T20I series.

