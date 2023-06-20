Watch: Ponting dismantles old Ashes rival Pietersen for 'Root owned Australia' claim, fans say 'he still terrorises ENG'

Australia maybe be behind in the opening Ashes contest of the 2023 series at the Edgbaston Cricket Ground in Birmingham with Pat Cummins-led side looking to chase down 174 runs with seven wickets in hand, but Ricky Ponting, former Aussie captain, is winning the off-field battle. No there were no cricket contest involved, it was more of a war of words with Ponting once again showing a glimpse of his old cricketing days, where he channeled his calm and composed attitude to take down the opposition. This time it was his old Ashes rival Kevin Pietersen and all Ponting needed was a brutal seven-word answer to shut down the former England cricketer.

Ricky Ponting brutally shut Kevin Pietersen for signing Joe Root's praises

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The incident happened during lunch break on Day 4 of the ongoing 1st Ashes Test in Birmingham when England were 155 for five with a lead of 162 runs in the second innings. Joe Root had single-handedly bolstered England's score in the first session after Australia had picked two wickets at the close of Day 3 with some unorthodox shots.

Pietersen was all praise for the former England captain, who executed a couple of reverse ramps at the start of the day to get the scoreboard rolling and put pressure back on the Aussies. However, he was dismissed for 46 runs by Nathan Lyon when attempting to swipe across the line.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Joe Root just owned the game. He ran the game, he was pure quality and he just owned that space," Pietersen said. "All of this lot (Australian players) were just scratching their heads going 'what do we do?'."

Ponting did not interrupt Pietersen. He remained calm throughout. And as Pietersen ended, he brutally shut him down with a savage seven-word reply. He said: "Well he's out now, he got 40."

Watch the video here…

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

England were eventually folded for 273 runs with Cummins and Lyin picking up four wickets each. Australia were hence et a target of 281.

Usman Khawaja and David Warner started off on a promising note with a 61-run opening stand before Ollie Robinson and Stuart Broad ran through the top order. Robinson dismissed Warner for 36 before Broad struck twice to get rid of Marnus Labuschagne and Steve Smith. Australia ended Day 4 with 107 for three.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON