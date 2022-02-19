Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Watch: Rishabh Pant unleashes one-handed helicopter shot during 2nd T20I against West Indies

On a full-toss delivery from around-the-wicket from Jason Holder in the 19th over, Pant slammed a one-handed helicopter over wide long-on.
Rishabh Pant's helicopter shot.(Twitter)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 10:51 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Rishabh Pant scored an important half-century (52* off 28 deliveries) in the second T20I of the series against West Indies on Friday. Riding on his blistering 76-run partnership with Venkatesh Iyer (33 off 18 deliveries), India posted a strong total of 186/5 in 20 overs, as the side registered an 8-run victory in Kolkata to clinch the three-match series with an unassailable 2-0 lead.

Pant was naturally aggressive during his knock at the Eden Gardens and was complimented well by Iyer, who also displayed his hard-hitting abilities during his stay at the crease. The constant flow of runs from the other end allowed Pant to play freely and on one occasion, Pant brought out the famous helicopter shot as well.

The helicopter shot was one of the signature shots of former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni during his early years in international cricket. And so, it was almost poetic when his successor Pant attempted a similar shot to perfection!

After India had set a 187-run target for the Windies, India left the visitors struggling at 59 for 2 off 8.3 overs; however, the West Indies were dragged back into the match by Powell (68*) and Nicholas Pooran (62), who shared a 100-run stand that was brought to an end at a crucial moment by Bhuvneshwar Kumar (1-29) in the 19th over.

Needing 25 runs off the last over, Powell smashed two sixes to bring the equation down to 11 off two. But Harshal Patel held his nerve to restrict the West Indies to 178-3.

The third and final T20I will be played on Sunday at the same venue. Former Indian captain Virat Kohli will not be featuring in the final game, as he was given a bio-bubble break by the BCCI. 

India won the first T20I by six wickets.

