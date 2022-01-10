Watch: Ross Taylor receives heart-warming gesture from Bangladesh team as NZ great walks out to bat for the final time

The Bangladesh cricket team paid tribute to Ross Taylor and won hearts through their kind gesture towards the New Zealand great as he walked out to bat for the final time in his international career. During New Zealand's innings, Taylor, on Day 2 walked out to bat in what is his final match for the country and the Bangladesh players, in an act of respect, put on a guard of honour, welcoming Taylor to the crease.

Taylor batted for 39 balls, scoring 28 including four boundaries before he was dismissed by Ebadot Hossain. After his dismissal, as he made his walk back to the change room, he was congratulated by several Bangladesh players, among who Ebadot was the first to come up to the 37-year-old.

New Zealand declared their first innings on 521/6 and with Bangladesh finding themselves in tatters at 109/6 in reply, it could well mean that Taylor might not be required to bat in the second innings. Tim Southee and Trent Boult ran through the Bangladesh line-up picking up three wickets each.

In fact, Bangladesh were reduced to 11/4 with the to fur batters falling for three-digit scores. Yasir Ali and Narul Hasan tried to restore a semblance of hope adding a 60-run partnership for the sixth wicket.

Earlier, captain Tom Latham led from the front and piled an impressive 252 – the ninth highest score by a New Zealand batter in Tests. He was aided by centurion Devon Conway, who scored 109 before getting run out. Tom Blundell, batting at No. 7 smashed a 60-ball 57 with eight boundaries to take New Zealand beyond the 500-run mark before the declaration arrived.