Watch: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Yashasvi Jaiswal survive bizarre mix-up in India vs Ireland 1st T20I

Jasprit Bumrah made a triumphant comeback to international cricket on Friday but it was only by the barest of margins as India won the first T20I against Ireland thanks to their score being two runs ahead of the DLS par score. Ireland had fought back from 59/6 to scoring 139/7 thanks to Barry McCarthy's half century. Incredibly, neither of the batters were dismissed despite being at the same end of the pitch at one point

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Ruturaj Gaikwad had got India off to a good start but their opening partnership would have ended in the second over on most days. On Friday though, neither of the batters were dismissed despite both being at the same end of the pitch while the ball was still in play.

The incident occurred off the third ball of the second over bowled by Josh Little. The ball seemed to hit Jaiswal's thigh pad and went square leg side. Gaikwad called for a run and the batters set off but the CSK star abruptly stopped and turned around once he was halfway up the pitch. Jaiswal just went through with the run and Gaikwad had seemingly given up, only to see that the throw had come at the non-striker's end as well. He turned around and sprinted to the other end and Ireland were not able to get the ball there on time, leading to Gaikwad making it safely.

Gaikwad and Jaiswal's hits that mattered

It was just as well that Gaikwad did not fall at that point as his six off the fifth ball of the fifth over is what took India over the DLS par score. Rain had made its first appearance in that over and India were still two runs behind. McCarthy bowled a short ball angling into Gaikwad and seized the opportunity, hitting it with a pull shot over the boundary. It got India four runs ahead of the DLS par score. Jaiswal then hit a four and a six in the next over before becoming one of two consecutive wickets that Craig Young took in the seventh.

The umpires led the players back into the dressing room after the fifth bal of the over with the rain just too heavy to proceed any further. There was no more play possible and eventually, captains Bumrah and Paul Sterling shook hands in the umpire's presence. India were two runs ahead of the DLS par score and so their 100 percent record against Ireland remained alive, apart from taking a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

