Watch: Sachin Tendulkar's stunning lap shot for six in India Legends vs New Zealand Legends match breaks the internet

Sachin Tendulkar was in good form during India Legends' recent Road Safety Series match against New Zealand Legends on Monday. The legendary batter smacked an unbeaten knock of 19 runs and also played an exquisite lap shot against Shane Bond, which reminded fans of his younger days. The video was posted on Twitter, which was captioned as, "Sachin Tendulkar playing those lap shots like a youngster. Just Imagine if T20 in his Prime Days. #SachinTendulkar".

Here is the video:

Sachin Tendulkar playing those lap shots like a youngster. 🙏



Just Imagine if T20 in his Prime Days. #SachinTendulkarpic.twitter.com/Qx33kiFzNI — Sachin Tendulkar🇮🇳FC (@CrickeTendulkar) September 19, 2022

The video was well-received by fans, with many hailing the legendary cricketer. One fan wrote, "He is playing similar shots he played vs nz when he scored 160 in nz nd retired hurt. Please edit those shots in that match with this."

"That’s why he has been termed as the GOD of #Cricket. And, GOD doesn’t define through age numbers,he is above all of that. His every shot(s) are so damn precise ...again what am I saying here man!!! he is GOD & those have to be perfect. #SachinTendulkar @Sachin_rt", another fan wrote.

"He is little genius of cricket and so humble nd no ego,just like Messi little genius of football nd so humble nd no ego. Actually both are god gifted they are born to play", another stated.

Ross Taylor won the toss and New Zealand Legends opted to field. Tendulkar-led India Legends scored 49 runs in 5.5 overs before rain played spoil sport at the Holkar Cricket Stadium. The match was delayed due to a wet outfield. The rain had the final say as the match ended in a washout on Monday.

With four points from 3 matches, Tendulkar's India Legends are still placed third in the Road Safety World Series T20 standings. Before the rain-marred contest, New Zealand Legends were only above the likes of England Legends and Bangladesh Legends on the Road Safety World Series T20 points table.

Thanks to Kanpur's notorious weather, Tendulkar-led India Legends were robbed of crucial points in the league phase of the Road Safety World Series T20 2022. India Legends' previous match against West Indies Legends also ended in a no result due to unpleasant weather in Kanpur.

