Watch: Shaheen destroys Haris' bat, sends stumps flying on next ball; wins battle vs Babar in incredible bowling display

Pakistan's star pacer Shaheen Afridi produced a thunderous outing in the opening overs of the match against Peshawar Zalmi in the Pakistan Super League. Shaheen, the captain of Lahore Qalandars, broke Mohammad Haris' bat with his first ball of the innings, and then sent the stumps flying on the very next delivery to give the Qalandars a sensational start in the game. A few overs later, Shaheen also dismissed Zalmi captain Babar Azam, who also leads the Pakistan national team.

Shaheen made a comeback to cricketing action with the Pakistan Super League after spending over two months away from the game; his knee injury relapsed during the final of the T20 World Cup in November last year, forcing Shaheen to leave the match mid-way as Pakistan conceded a defeat to England. The left-arm pacer has enjoyed an impressive outing in his comeback in the PSL so far, taking 10 wickets in four matches so far.

Watch, as Shaheen's first delivery broke Haris' bat, second rattled the stumps and the bowler then went on to dismiss Babar:

Shaheen eventually went on to take a five-wicket haul in the match and thanks to his brilliant figures of 5/40 in four overs, Qalandars restricted Zalmi to 201/9 after posting a mammoth score of 240/3 in 20 overs. Fakhar Zaman (96) top-scored for the Qalandars in a fiery innings as he smashed three fours and ten sixes in route to the knock, while Abdullah Shafique (75) and Sam Billings (47*) also made important contributions with the bat.

For the Zalmi, Saim Ayub (51) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (55) added 91 runs for the third wicket after Haris (0) and Babar (7) were dismissed early; however, Kohler-Cadmore's departure triggered a series of wickets for the side.

In addition to Shaheen, Zaman Khan (2/28), Haris Rauf (1/38) and Rashid Khan (1/49) were also among the wickets for Qalandars.

