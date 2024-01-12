Watch: Shaheen Afridi smashed for 24-run over in forgettable captaincy debut as Pakistan concede defeat vs NZ

Pakistan took the field for the first time under the captaincy of Shaheen Afridi in T20Is on Friday against New Zealand. Afridi's captaincy debut, however, didn't go as planned, as the side faced a 46-run defeat in Auckland. Even for Afridi, the bowler, it proved an expensive affair as he conceded 24 runs in a single over against Finn Allen during his second of the innings, as Pakistan conceded a mammoth score of 226/8 in 20 overs. In turn, the visitors were bowled out for 180 with two overs remaining. Finn Allen smashed Shaheen Afridi for 24 runs in an over during the first T20I(X)

Afridi kicked off the match in style, claiming an early wicket in the opening over. Devon Conway fell victim to Afridi's skill, getting dismissed on the second delivery with a full ball angled outside the off stump, putting New Zealand at an early disadvantage. The initial over from the fast bowler yielded only one run, featuring five consecutive dot balls, and New Zealand found themselves at 1-1 after the first over.

However, the Pakistan T20I captain faced a downturn in his performance when he bowled to Allen in the subsequent over. In the next five deliveries, he conceded 6, 4, 4, 4, and 6, as the Kiwi opener soaked up the pressure built in Afrdi's previous over.

Here's how Afridi's over played out:

2.1: Shaheen's attempt at a yorker missed the mark, allowing Allen to unleash a powerful swing. Despite Allen losing his grip on the bat, the shot had enough force to clear the boundary for a six.

2.2: A low full toss prompted Allen to drive the ball towards mid-off, securing a boundary.

2.3: Directed at Allen's shoes, the batter adeptly used the ball's pace to guide it towards short fine leg, adding four runs to the total.

2.4: Another half-volley saw Allen drive the ball to the left of mid-off, earning another four runs.

2.5: A failed yorker once again fell into Allen's hitting zone, and he dispatched it for the second six of the over.

2.6: Shaheen found some respite as he finally executed a perfect yorker, concluding his most expensive over in T20Is with a dot ball.

Watch:

For New Zealand, Daryl Mitchell scored a 21-ball 67 while Kane Williamson also smashed 57 in their 226-run total. Afridi picked three wickets, and so did Abbas Afridi, who was the most economical with 3/34 figures. In the run-chase, Babar Azam produced a fine knock with 57 off 35 deliveries as he batted at no.3 but lacked support from the other end.

Tim Southee was the pick of the bowlers for the hosts, taking four wickets for just 25.