MS Dhoni here, there and everywhere: India youngsters can't thank MSD enough during their interviews

MS Dhoni is almost 42, has been retired from international cricket since August of 2020, and plays professional cricket only two months a year during the IPL. Yet, he is omnipresent. Dhoni, despite being absent from the ground, is continuously shaping youngsters. Just hear the likes of Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube and more speak on the mic and you'll realise the importance of Dhoni's behind-the-scenes role in their careers. Dube, who played a match-winning innings of unbeaten 60 off 40 balls to lead India's successful chase against Afghanistan in the first ODI at Mohali, credited Dhoni for the learnings received from the great man at Chennai Super Kings. Rinku Singh talking to MS Dhoni during IPL 2023(Instagram)

Dube was at both ends of the sticks during last year's IPL, first copping criticism for his painstakingly slow innings of 19 off 18 balls in the season opener against Gujarat Titans, but then redeeming himself with a blistering knock of 50 off just 21 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders. Dube went on to score two more fifties to end the season with 418 runs. On Thursday, after India beat Afghanistan by six wickets, Dube went at length about picking Dhoni's brains in terms of finishing a game.

Wrap up the year gone by & gear up for 2024 with HT! Click here

"When I came to bat, I wanted to implement what I have learnt from MS Dhoni about finishing games. I keep speaking to Mahi bhai. He tells me about how to tackle different situations. He has given me two-three tips and rated my batting," Dube told host broadcasters.

"So, I feel if he rates my batting then I'll keep playing well. My confidence went up because of that. In a T20 it's important for a batter to finish games off while chasing so doing for the team felt very good," he told bcci.tv.

Dhoni's influence on Rinku

Dube wasn't the only youngster raving about Dhoni. His batting partner at the other end when he finished the match, Rinku, mentioned how Dhoni helped him understand the importance of remaining calm during tense situations. The left-handed Rinku has had a cracking start to his T20I career, scoring 278 runs from nine innings at a wonderful average of 69.50. He has successfully finished matches for India on several occasions and provided India with a late thrust almost every time he's been there.

Rinku's string of scores since his debut against Ireland last August reads 38, 37*, 22*, 31*, 46, 6, 68*, 14 and just yesterday, 16 not out. His partnership of 42 not out was Dube's third 40-plus stand after 44 with Tilak Varma and 45 with Jitesh Sharma, but Rinku's calm nerves were equally important to the chase.

"I try to talk to myself, and tell myself that anything can happen when I bat at No. 6. In the last IPL, I spoke to Mahi bhai, and he said the more you remain calm the better it is. Try to see what the bowler is doing and react accordingly. If I think too much, things can go wrong for me (laughs), so I see what the bowler is doing instead," said Rinku after the match.