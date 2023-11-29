Watch: Shreyanka Patil defends 12 in last over, India A come back to win thriller against England

India Women's A staged a late inspirational comeback to pip England Women's A side by a mere three runs in the first T20 game of their three-match series in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Shreyanka Patil(BCCI Women)

Chasing 135 for win, England looked in complete control riding on a brilliant 70-run stand for the fourth wicket between vice-captain Hollie Armitage (52) and wicketkeeper-batter Seren Smale (31), but India fought back with a cluster of wickets to clinch a narrow win.

Kashvee Gautam (2/23) struck twice to dismiss Smale and Issy Wong (2) in the 18th over to open the door back for the Indians, who pulled off a thrilling win at the Wankhede Stadium.

With 13 needed off the final over, Shreyanka Patil (2/26) gave away five extras (wide) on the first ball but India prevailed eventually by three runs.

India Women's A were guilty of not putting up enough runs on the board and making plenty of mistakes in the field.

Armitage, who top-scored in the game with 52 off 41 balls (3x4s, 1x6s), made the most of a lifeline as Disha Kasat spilled a regulation catch at cover off Prakashika Naik (1/28).

Another opportunity to break the stand was missed in the 14th over when Indian 'keeper Uma Chetry did not collect the ball to break the stumps, anticipating a direct hit.

The two England batters unleashed powerful hits while constantly pressuring the Indian fielders with brisk running between the wickets.

Patil got India A their first breakthrough when she cleaned up Grace Scrivens (7) in the second over.

Mannat Kashyap (1/21) got rid of Mady Villiers (20; 17 balls, 4x4s) and Naik removed Freya Kemp (1) in the eighth over.

Earlier, after electing to bat, India made 134/7 in 20 overs. Kasat batted well to make 25 from 32 balls, hitting three fours.

On a slow deck, India Women's A could not really push on with their scoring rate, with England seamers doing well.

Skipper Charlie Dean was the pick among the bowlers with 4-0-19-2 while Kemp finished with figures of 4-0-30-2. Wong (1/13), Lauren Filer (1/34) and Kirstie Gordon (1/26) chipped in with a wicket each.

Player of the match Patil admitted India made errors in the field.

"It is a big platform for all of us. It happens, (but) how we come back is what matters," Patil told the media after the match.

Patil said India were confident that the bowlers would pull it off.

"I would say maybe (India were) 10-15 runs short but then we were looking (at a total) around 130-140 because the wicket was slightly slower and we knew our bowlers could get the job done," she said.

Brief scores: India Women's A 134/7 in 20 overs (Vrinda Dinesh 22, Disha Kasat 25, Gnanananda Divya 22; Charlie Dean 2/19) beat England Women's A 131/8 in 20 overs (Hollie Armitage 52, Seren Smale 31; Kashvee Gautam 2/23, Shreyanka Patil 2/26) by 3 runs.

