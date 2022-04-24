Watch: Smriti Mandhana involved in heated exchange with Rajasthan players after controversial 'Mankad' run-out

India women's star Smriti Mandhana was involved in a heated exchange with Rajasthan players following her run-out dismissal at the non-striker's end. The batter reportedly was unhappy with the mode of dismissal and even swapped a few words with opposition players during the Senior Women T20 League game between Maharashtra and Rajasthan. (Also Read | 'You should apologise. Shame on you': Angry Twitter fans slam Barmy Army for ‘cruel’ birthday tweet on Sachin Tendulkar)

It all happened at the Siechem Stadium when Maharashtra was in pursuit of 103. Mandhana, 25, put up a 46-run partnership with SS Shinde before the KP Choudhary ran the star batter out at the non-striker's end. The bowler was quick to remove the bails in her run-up when Mandhana was ahead of the popping crease. Mandhana perished on 28, which included three fours and a six, but argued with the Rajasthan team before walking back to the dugout.

TS Hasabinis top-scored for Maharashtra with an unbeaten 39 and Shine notched up 30 from 38 balls. While Maharashtra went on to win the game by eight wickets with 11 deliveries to spare, Mandhana's run-out headlined the contest.

Smriti Mandhana gets out at the non-strikers end. 🤜🤛



Well done, Rajasthan.



Mandhana wasn't happy, had some heated discussion with Rajasthan team, then with Jasia Akhter.



Rajasthan were sledging her too. 👌#CricketTwitter #SeniorT20Trophy #WomensT20Trophy pic.twitter.com/WG6amOa21K — Krithika (@krithika0808) April 24, 2022

Run-outs at the non-striker's end when batters back up too far have often triggered heated debates on spirit of the game. But the MCC last month decided to move the law relating to run-outs at non-striker's end from its "unfair play".

"Law 41.16 – running out the non-striker – has been moved from Law 41 (Unfair play) to Law 38 (Run out). The wording of the Law remains the same," the MCC said in its statement.

Mandhana was last seen in action for India during the Women's World Cup 2022 in New Zealand. The India women's star had earlier said that batters should be warned before being dismissed by "Mankading".

"Well, I think it is in the rules of the game, that you can get the batter out. But I think it is good for us to give warning once, or twice maybe," Mandhana had said in 2020 during the T20 World Cup in Australia.

"As a batter, if I keep doing that then the third time I think the bowler has the right to get me out. So that's what I feel."

